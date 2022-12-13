‘Jeopardy!’: Ken Jennings Drops Big News About Tournament of Champions

This… Is… Jeopardy! Subscribe to our Jeopardy! Newsletter:

Jeopardy! host Ken Jennings has revealed big news on social media regarding Tournament of Champions.

Following the recent impressive winning streak of Cris Pannullo, who amassed $748,000 during his 21 games, Jennings took to Twitter to praise the professional poker player. “Wow. His 21-game streak puts Cris sixth on the all-time list,” Jennings wrote. “Next year’s Tournament of Champions getting interesting already…”

This is big news for fans of Cris Pannullo and the show as it implies that another ToC will take place in 2023, which wasn’t a guarantee. The long-running game show just recently wrapped up its 2022 Tournament of Champions, with super-champ Amy Schneider taking home the crown. But it’s not a sure thing that the ToC will air annually, and no announcement has been made by the show’s bosses.

Wow. His 21-game streak puts Cris sixth on the all-time list. Next year’s Tournament of Champions getting interesting already… https://t.co/sGvZwQYPBy — Ken Jennings (@KenJennings) December 7, 2022

The tournament, which has been running in some shape or form since 1964, has appeared off and on over the years. While the last two competitions aired in both 2021 and 2022, the last ToC before that aired in 2019, with James Holzhauer walking away the victor. Before that, the ToC aired in 2017 and 2015, but nothing in 2016 or 2018.

If the ToC is returning next year, Pannullo will enter as a strong contender for the $250,000 prize. He would compete against the likes of Luigi de Guzman and David Sibley, both of whom are eligible for the tournament after racking up at least five wins. In addition, the ToC will include the winner of the high school reunion tournament, which was announced earlier this month.