‘Jeopardy!’ Sets High School Reunion Tournament for 2023

Jeopardy! is gearing up to welcome back some familiar faces in the new year as it hosts its first-ever Jeopardy! High School Reunion Tournament.

Set to air February 20 through March 9, 2023, Jeopardy!‘s High School Reunion Tournament will see 27 former Teen Tournament Contestants return to the Alex Trebek Stage as they compete for a chance to win the $100,000 Grand Prize. The top honor will also earn them a spot in the 2023 Tournament of Champions.

News of the tournament broke on the Inside Jeopardy! Podcast, where executive produced Michael Davies, said, “We didn’t want to lose that sort of college energy [this season]. We knew we had these 27 players who are all of college age who come from our existing Jeopardy! community, so this was a great opportunity to bring them back.”

As avid viewers may recall, four seasons ago, Jeopardy! had so many wonderful teen contestants that the show hosted two Teen Tournaments. Now, those players are older, wiser, and ready to return for this first-of-its-kind twist to the traditional College Championship format. Ranging from current undergraduates to recent college graduates, the competitors will unite to face off in a 14-day special event.

The tournament format consists of nine quarterfinal games, three semifinals, and a two-day, total-point affair final. The broadcast schedule includes quarterfinal games Monday, February 20 through Friday, February 24, followed by another week of quarterfinals running Monday, February 27 through Thursday, March 2, meanwhile the semifinals kick off Friday, March 3 and pick back up Monday, March 6, running until Tuesday, March 7. The finals will play out Wednesday, March 8, and Thursday, March 9, when a winner will be crowned.

Jeopardy! already has a lineup of competitors organized; among the individuals set to return for the Tournament in the new year are Season 35 Teen Tournament II Champion Avi Gupta, Season 35 Teen Tournament I Champion Claire Sattler, Justin Bolsen, Maggie Brown, Tim Cho, Jack Izzo, Jackson Jones, Rohan Kapileshwari, Rohit Kataria, Rotimi Kukoyi, Sreekar Madabushi, Anish Maddipoti, Lucas Miner, Hannah Nekritz, Teagan O’Sullivan, Dan Oxman, Isabella Pagano, Stephanie Pierson, Alison Purcell, Caleb Richmond, Audrey Sarin, Audrey Satchivi, Autumn Shelton, Rhea Sinha, Eesha Sohail, Maya Wright, and Shriya Yarlagadda.

Don’t miss it; stay tuned for the Jeopardy! High School Reunion Tournament, and catch America’s favorite game show every weeknight as Season 39 continues.

