Captain Lee Rosbach Forced to Exit ‘Below Deck’ Due to Health Concerns

It’s time to disembark for Captain Lee Rosbach, who is exiting the Bravo reality series Below Deck due to ongoing health issues.

Rosbach, who has been a part of the show since it debuted in July 2013, made the announcement to his crew during Monday’s (December 12) episode. He revealed that his ongoing nerve issues resulting from an injury mean he will have to bow out of Season 10.

“My injury, it’s getting worse. The left side of my body, I don’t feel anything,” he shared on Monday’s episode (via People). “I expected a lot more progress than I’m experiencing, and the most frustrating part about it is, I can’t do a god d*** thing about it, and it’s hard.”

Rosbach knew he had to make a tough decision for the safety of his crew. “The pain’s getting worse, not better. I owe it to my crew to do right by them. They expect that out of me,” he said. “There comes a point if a captain is really being objective; he should be putting the best interests of his crew first because that’s your primary responsibility.”

Toward the end of the episode, Rosbach gathered the crew to share the unfortunate news. “As you guys know, I’ve been struggling with my mobility, and it’s been hard,” he told them. “And I’ve let you guys down, and for that, I apologize. So I’ve made a decision to leave the boat.”

It hasn’t yet been revealed who will take over as captain, but more news, plus the fallout of Rosbach’s decision, will be unveiled in next week’s episode.

After the episode aired, Rosbach took to Twitter, writing, “What a night eh? Thanks for tuning in, I appreciate it so much. You guys know the drill, gym in the am and to those I missed tonight, catch you on the flip side. Next week show should be interesting to say the least. See y’all then.”

He also responded to well wishes from fans, stating that he’s “doing fine” and while “[it’s] been a tough run,” he’s “doing so much better now, back in my routine.”

Below Deck, Season 10, Mondays, 8/7c, Bravo