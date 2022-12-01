‘Harry & Meghan’ Docuseries Teaser Released by Netflix (VIDEO)

Martin Holmes
Comments
Meghan and Harry archival footage
Netflix

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will be seen like never before in Netflix‘s upcoming in-depth documentary series, Harry & Meghan, set to land on the streamer soon.

“When the stakes are this high, doesn’t it make more sense to hear our story from us?” Meghan asks in the newly released teaser (watch below). The clip features a slideshow of black-and-white photos of the royal couple, intercut with talking head segments from Harry and Meghan themselves.

“No one sees what’s happening behind closed doors… I had to do everything I could to protect my family,” says Harry as the trailer highlights images of Prince William and Catherine, Princess of Wales, in addition to photos of the press and paparazzi.

The six-episode series will explore the clandestine days of Harry and Meghan’s early courtship and the challenges that made them feel forced to step back from their full-time roles in the royal family. It will feature commentary from friends and family, many of whom have never spoken publicly, and historians who discuss the current state of the British Commonwealth and the royal family’s relationship with the press.

Harry and Meghan archival footage

Netflix

While the documentary aims to highlight the couple’s love story, it also paints a picture of the modern world and how people treat each other.

Netflix to Delay Harry & Meghan Docuseries Following Backlash Over 'The Crown'
Related

Netflix to Delay Harry & Meghan Docuseries Following Backlash Over 'The Crown'

Emmy-winning director Liz Garbus (The Handmaid’s Tale) is behind the series, serving as director and executive producer alongside Erica Sashin, Mark Monroe, Dan Cogan, Ben Browning, Chanel Pysnik, Jon Bardin, Mala Chapple, and Angus Wall.

Harry & Meghan is A Story Syndicate Production in association with Archewell Productions and Diamond Docs. The series comes as part of the couple’s multi-year deal with Netflix, which they signed in 2020, and will see them create original content for the streamer, including documentaries, movies, series, and children’s programming.

Harry & Meghan, TBA, Netflix

Harry & Meghan

Meghan Markle

Prince Harry

Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Harp in 'The Masked Singer'
1
‘The Masked Singer’ Season 8 Winner on Castmates Guessing Her: ‘Our Group Chat Went Crazy!’
Hoda Kotb and Al Roker at the 'Christmas in Rockfeller Center' special in 2021
2
Al Roker to Miss Rockefeller Tree Lighting
Christina Hall
3
Christina Hall Talks New Show ‘Christina in the Country’ as HGTV Sets Premiere Date
Christine McVie in 1969
4
Christine McVie Dies: Fleetwood Mac Singer-Songwriter & Pianist Was 79
Jason Segel and Harrison Ford in 'Shrinking'
5
‘Shrinking’: Harrison Ford & Jason Segal Comedy Series Releases First Teaser