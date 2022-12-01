‘Harry & Meghan’ Docuseries Teaser Released by Netflix (VIDEO)

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will be seen like never before in Netflix‘s upcoming in-depth documentary series, Harry & Meghan, set to land on the streamer soon.

“When the stakes are this high, doesn’t it make more sense to hear our story from us?” Meghan asks in the newly released teaser (watch below). The clip features a slideshow of black-and-white photos of the royal couple, intercut with talking head segments from Harry and Meghan themselves.

“No one sees what’s happening behind closed doors… I had to do everything I could to protect my family,” says Harry as the trailer highlights images of Prince William and Catherine, Princess of Wales, in addition to photos of the press and paparazzi.

The six-episode series will explore the clandestine days of Harry and Meghan’s early courtship and the challenges that made them feel forced to step back from their full-time roles in the royal family. It will feature commentary from friends and family, many of whom have never spoken publicly, and historians who discuss the current state of the British Commonwealth and the royal family’s relationship with the press.

While the documentary aims to highlight the couple’s love story, it also paints a picture of the modern world and how people treat each other.

Emmy-winning director Liz Garbus (The Handmaid’s Tale) is behind the series, serving as director and executive producer alongside Erica Sashin, Mark Monroe, Dan Cogan, Ben Browning, Chanel Pysnik, Jon Bardin, Mala Chapple, and Angus Wall.

Harry & Meghan is A Story Syndicate Production in association with Archewell Productions and Diamond Docs. The series comes as part of the couple’s multi-year deal with Netflix, which they signed in 2020, and will see them create original content for the streamer, including documentaries, movies, series, and children’s programming.

