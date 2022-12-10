Journalist Grant Wahl Dies Suddenly at World Cup: LeBron James, Billie Jean King & More Pay Tribute

Veteran soccer journalist Grant Wahl died on Friday, December 9, while covering the Argentina-Netherlands match at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. He was 48 years old.

Per the Associated Press, Wahl fell back in his seat in a press section at Lusail Stadium in Lusail, Qatar. Medical personnel treated him on site before transferring him to Hamad General Hospital in Doha, World Cup organizers said. No cause of death has been announced so far.

World Soccer Magazine columnist Keir Radnedge told CNN that Wahl’s medical crisis came toward the end of the extra time in the match. “Suddenly, colleagues up to my left started shouting for medical assistance,” Radnedge added. “Obviously, someone had collapsed.”

Radnedge added that Wahl was treated “for about 20-25 minutes” in the stadium before being moved to the hospital. “[Medical personnel] were able to, best they could, give treatment.”

In an episode of the podcast Futbol with Grant Wahl released on December 6, Wahl said that he was feeling tightness in his chest and sought medical attention at the World Cup media center, thinking bronchitis was at fault, per CNN. He received cough syrup and ibuprofen and started to feel better.

“This isn’t my first rodeo,” he added. “I’ve done eight of these on the men’s side. And … I’ve gotten sick to some extent at every tournament, and it’s just about trying to find a way to get your work done.”

In a newsletter sent out on December 5, Wahl said that his body had “[broken] down” following little sleep, high stress, and an intense workload. He also said he’d had a 10-day cold that “turned into something more severe” but felt better after sleeping more and taking antibiotics.

He also made the news in November when he wore a rainbow T-shirt to a World Cup match in support of LGBTQ rights in Qatar, where homosexuality is criminalized. He said that he was detained for 25 minutes at Ahmed Bin Ali stadium in Al Rayyan before being let go.

Just now: Security guard refusing to let me into the stadium for USA-Wales. “You have to change your shirt. It’s not allowed.” pic.twitter.com/TvSGThMYq8 — Subscribe to GrantWahl.com (@GrantWahl) November 21, 2022

Wahl wrote for Sports Illustrated for more than two decades before starting his own website, APreports. Radnedge explained that Wahl “really helped put soccer on the mainstream sports map in the States” and “had a strong moral compass, on where sports should be and how sport … should help set standards for people.”

Dr. Celine Grounder, an infectious disease specialist and Wahl’s wife, tweeted on Friday that she is “so thankful” for the support of his soccer family and the “many friends who’ve reached out tonight.” She also wrote that she’s in “complete shock.”

Grounder also retweeted a statement from U.S. Soccer about Wahl’s passing. “Fans of soccer and journalism of the highest quality knew we could always count on Grant to deliver insightful and entertaining stories about our game, and its major protagonists: teams, players, coaches and the many personalities that make soccer unlike any sport,” the organization said in the statement. “Here in the United States, Grant’s passion for soccer and commitment to elevating its profile across our sporting landscape played a major role in helping to drive interest in and respect for our beautiful game. As important, Grant’s belief in the power of the game to advance human rights was, and will remain, an inspiration to all.”

NBA star LeBron James also eulogized Wahl, who wrote a profile on James for Sports Illustrated while the basketball great was still in high school. “I’ve always kind of watched from a distance even when I moved up in ranks and became a professional, and he went to a different sport,” James said at a postgame press conference, per CNN. “Any time his name would come up I’ll always think back to me as a teenager and having Grant in our building … It’s a tragic loss.”

Here are other from celebrities, journalists, and athletes:

Heartbreaking to hear of the death of Grant Wahl. A talented journalist, Grant was an advocate for the LGBTQ community & a prominent voice for women's soccer. He used his platform to elevate those whose stories needed telling. Prayers for his family. https://t.co/mv9tWxOv5s — Billie Jean King (@BillieJeanKing) December 10, 2022

Shocked by the news on Grant Wahl. Hearthbreaking, unbelievable. My heart goes out to family, friends, wife. He was a fantastic guy and journalist. Sad, shocked.

May you rest in peace, Grant. — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) December 10, 2022

This is heartbreaking for me for so many reasons. Grant Wahl and soccer are inextricably linked. I have looked to Grant and his work for decades. The soccer story here in the US has Grant’s name all over it. We will miss you Grant and we can’t stop thinking about your family. https://t.co/Hv56lLgzxP — Abby Wambach (@AbbyWambach) December 10, 2022

Sitting here floored by the horrible news that Grant Wahl died today in Qatar. I have read his work for literally decades; just two months ago I had the pleasure of meeting him, and he was an absolute mensch. This is a tragic and devastating loss. https://t.co/92SjBhSvQV — Brendan Hunt (@brendanhunting) December 10, 2022

Have just woken in Doha to hear the shocking news that Grant Wahl has passed. The game in America was lucky to be served by such a brilliant journalist and , in my time covering the US men’s and women’s teams , a kind and helpful companion. I can’t quite believe this. RIP Grant. — Ian Darke (@IanDarke) December 10, 2022

Greetings from Doha. Sad day. We lost our friend Grant Wahl. So many memories. He loved documenting all soccer, but especially the unique story that is American soccer…and he was one of the best to do it. My condolences and love to his wife and family. Thank you, Grant. RIP. pic.twitter.com/IK9p2IfDjJ — Alexi Lalas (@AlexiLalas) December 10, 2022