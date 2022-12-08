Al Roker Gives ‘Today’ Fans a Health Update as Weatherman Exits Hospital

Beloved Today Weatherman Al Roker has been off the air for five weeks, but on December 8, he shared a sweet message updating his fans on Instagram about ongoing health struggles.

The 68-year-old, who has been at NBC for 45 years, was hospitalized in the first week of November with blood clots in his leg and lungs. His initial message confirmed he was still in the hospital. Roker wrote, “Hopefully coming home soon but when your spirit sags a bit, you get to see that and recharge. God Bless you all for all the prayers and well wishes for me and my family.”

According to ET, during the Today broadcast on Thursday, co-anchor Savannah Guthrie mentioned that Roker is still recovering. During a later segment, Guthrie mentioned that Roker gifted the team candles and she’s been lighting hers “all season.”

Roker uploaded another message and photo to Instagram hours after the first update, posting “Home! So incredibly grateful to family, friends, medical folks, @todayshow family and all your thoughts and prayers.”

Roker’s career with NBC began in 1978 when he was hired at an affiliate in Ohio. He moved to New York City in late 1983 and was hired as a weekend weather caster, and within eight months he became became the station’s regular weeknight weatherman. In 1996, Roker became the weatherman for Today and is known for hosting The Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade and sending birthday wishes to people who hit the age of 100-years-old and older.

