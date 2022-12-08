Disney+ Hikes Prices, Debuts Plan With Ads

The long-dreaded Disney+ price hike has arrived, and alongside it, several new ad-supported bundles have officially rolled out. And if you haven’t already re-upped your Premium plan, yesterday’s price is not today’s price, as the monthly and yearly cost has increased from $7.99 and $79.99 to $10.99 and $109.99, respectively.

Disney+ Basic will offer access to the platform’s entire content library, up to 7 Profile accounts with access to PINs and Parental Controls, the ability for up to four devices to stream simultaneously, as well as every high-quality video format quality where supported, for $7.99 a month. But you will now have to deal with ads. Existing users also have the option to switch to a $7.99 monthly Basic plan.

Disney Bundle Duo Basic, which comes with Disney+ and Hulu, will be $9.99 a month. Meanwhile, Disney Bundle Trio Basic with the aforementioned platforms and ESPN+ is available for $12.99 a month. Lastly, Hulu is also available with subscriptions to Disney+, ESPN+, and Live TV cost $69.99 monthly. All of these bundles include advertisements on each respective subscription.

Disney+ Basic subscribers will not have access to Premium features, such as Downloads or GroupWatch, SharePlay, as well as Dolby Atmos at launch.

As of now, Disney+ Basic subscriptions are only available in the U.S. and “other countries where an ad-supported subscription is available,” according to Disney.

“Today’s launch marks a milestone moment for Disney+ and puts consumer choice at the forefront,” said Michael Paull, President of Direct to Consumer. “With these new ad-supported offerings, we’re able to deliver greater flexibility for consumers to enjoy the full breadth and depth of incredible storytelling from The Walt Disney Company.”

Rita Ferro, President of Disney Advertising, added: “Today we welcome Disney+ with ads to the largest, most diverse, and impactful portfolio in the industry. We are committed to connecting our clients to the best storytelling in the world while delivering innovation and viewer-first experiences in streaming now and in the future.”