Hit U.K. game show The Wheel is rolling onto NBC for a star-filled two-week takeover! The energetic series premieres Monday, December 19 at 10/9c.

Here’s how it works: With creator and host Michael McIntyre at the, er, wheel, the action unspools on a 42-foot-wide revolving platform. The contestant is seated in the center, surrounded by six celebrities, each an “expert” in a given category.

Like a high-tech round of spin the bottle, the stage rotates to a randomly selected star, who advises the player on a trivia question worth $5K or more. The goal: Clear the Wheel with a correct answer in each category. And be glad there’s no motion sickness.

“It’s very much ‘Whee! I’m having fun,’ rather than ‘Whoa, slow down!’” quips McIntyre.

The series features suspenseful high-stakes trivia, laugh-out-loud moments, and more than 50 all-star guests seated on a spectacular 42-foot-wide spinning wheel. Among those on tap in the December 19 series premiere are Yellowjackets’ Christina Ricci, rock singer Mark McGrath, and chef Cat Cora — knowledgeable in classic films, the ’90s and Greek food, respectively. Later on in the game show’s inaugural season: American Idol alum Clay Aiken, former Dancing With the Stars host Tom Bergeron, This Is Us’ Chrissy Metz, and many more.

“There’s so much goodwill [from the A-listers],” says McIntyre, adding, “It’s a circle of love!”

Coming off an unprecedented run in the U.K., the all-new US version of The Wheel has landed a 10-episode series order on NBC. Five episodes of The Wheel air Monday through Friday of its debut week at its 10/9c scheduled time, and then five more kick off on December 26 at 8/7c.

Tune in to see how much life-changing money there is to be made — and just how good these celebs are at helping contestants win it!

The Wheel, Series Premiere, Monday, December 19, 10/9c, NBC, 8/7c Starting December 26