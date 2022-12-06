Bill Cosby Sued for Sexual Assault by Former ‘Cosby Show’ Actors

Bill Cosby was released from prison in 2021 after his 2018 sexual assault conviction was overturned — but now he will be answering for his alleged crimes in court once again.

Previously, Cosby was sentenced to serve up to 10 years behind bars for the sexual assault of Andrea Constand but the Pennsylvania Supreme Court ruled that the prosecution against Cosby was an unfair violation of due process. As they cited, Cosby only made incriminating admissions of guilt under the belief that he would not be criminally prosecuted.

At the time, his release created as many waves as the initial wave of 60 women who came forward with the same story of being drugged and raped by TV’s most famous dad. But now, New York has passed the Adult Survivors Act, which allows victims the chance to seek justice for one year even if the crime happened after the statute of limitations ran out. Prior to this Act, rape victims had no option to pursue justice if they came forward after the statute ran out. This rule came under fire during the Cosby revelations when accusations came in from every decade of the actor’s long career.

The passing of the Act allows five of Cosby’s victims to sue, including Lili Bernard, Eden Tirl, Jewel Gittens, Jennifer Thompson, and Cindra Ladd. According to Deadline, they accuse Cosby of assault, battery, infliction of emotional distress, and false imprisonment.

NBCUniversal Media, Kaufman Astoria Studios, and the Carsey-Werner Company are also named in the suit for their alleged negligence.

“Each plaintiff was sexually assaulted and battered by defendant Bill Cosby in the same or similar manner when he used his power, fame, and prestige, including the power, fame and prestige given to him by NBCUniversal Media, Kaufman Astoria Studios, and the Carsey-Werner Company to misuse his enormous power in such a nefarious, horrific way,” the filing says.

This story is developing…