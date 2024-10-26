Bill Maher: Another Trump Presidency Would Be Like Rebooting ‘The Cosby Show’ With Bill Cosby

Bill Maher has had strong words about Donald Trump in the run-up to the 2024 presidential election, but now he’s comparing the Republican nominee to disgraced TV star Bill Cosby.

“This is our last show before the last show before the election, so just know that if Trump does win, he will be the oldest president ever, passing even Joe Biden, and remember what a bunch of laughs that was,” the comedian said in the episode of Real Time With Bill Maher airing on Friday, October 25. “Yeah, let’s do that again, but with a sex criminal…. It would be like rebooting The Cosby Show with Bill Cosby.”

Elsewhere in his opening monologue, Maher noted that Halloween is around the corner. “I’ve already seen so many people out, wearing crazy makeup and trying to scare people — what Trump calls campaigning,” he said.

But Maher took shots at Vice President Kamala Harris, the Democratic nominee, as well. “Kamala [is] also in the Halloween mood,” he said. “She loves it when the little kids come up on her porch and say those three little words: ‘Please don’t shoot.’”

And the Real Time host discussed the two political rivals’ closing arguments ahead of the election. “Kamala’s is basically, ‘We’re not going backwards,’ Trump’s closing argument seems to be, ‘I work at McDonald’s and Arnold Palmer has a big d–k.’”

(In case you missed it, Trump made lewd remarks about late golfer Arnold Palmer’s genitalia at a rally in Pennsylvania, last week.)

Maher also discussed Trump’s accusations that Harris is lying about having worked at McDonald’s during college. “He says it’s very suspicious,” the HBO personality said. “If she worked there, how come no one saw her and no one remembers her? Which makes me think, maybe she wasn’t vice president.”

And Maher made light of a recent publicity stunt of Trump’s. “To troll her … he went and worked at McDonald’s this past weekend,” he said. “Did you see this? There’s the picture. The caption I would put with this one is, ‘Want lies with that?’”