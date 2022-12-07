Intelligence Has Your Back Subscribe to our Chicago P.D. Newsletter:

Does Intelligence have enough to put Sean O’Neal (Jefferson White) away for sex trafficking? Not yet, even after Detective Hailey Upton (Tracy Spiridakos) and Officer Kim Burgess (Marina Squerciati) found that skeleton on Chicago P.D.

“We’re gonna be piecing together all the evidence that we actually have and finding that we don’t have as much as we think we do, and in true CPD fashion, we will not quite have him,” showrunner Gwen Sigan tells TV Insider of the December 7 fall finale. “We know it was him. We know now what his motivations have been and why he’s trafficking these girls in the way he is. And it will now be about the obstacle of, how do we get him? And how do we get him when we know the chief is going to block every move that we make?”

Chief O’Neal (Michael Gaston) is Sean’s father, and he’s refused to accept the truth about his son — and has made Sergeant Hank Voight (Jason Beghe) and the rest of Intelligence’s investigation quite difficult. (They’re not even working out of the precinct.)

“There’s a part of Vought that understands the need to protect your son. Certainly we’ve seen that with him and Justin [Josh Segarra]. He would’ve done anything for Justin and he did,” Sigan acknowledges.

“But this is a darkness that supersedes anything that Voight dealt with with his family. And I think that’s where he can’t fathom that Chief O’Neal’s not looking this thing in the eye,” she says. “These are young children and this is something that we know his son is doing. We have every piece of evidence — circumstantial — that we could possibly have. And so that’s the piece that throughout this whole episode Voight is really needing the chief to look at and accept, that this is something you cannot protect.”

