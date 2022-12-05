Randall Emmett, film director/producer and high stakes poker player, won’t be returning to Bravo reality series Vanderpump Rules for Season 10 after splitting from fiancée Lala Kent. The two were engaged for three years and share a one-year-old daughter, Ocean, together.

Speaking to The Sun, Emmett said, “I never wanted to be on Vanderpump, but I respect the success of Vanderpump and I really wish all the people on that show success. I’m still friends with some of them.

He continued, “I just think what they’ve created is amazing and I give them so much love and praise, but in my life, I’m focused on my children and focused on making films.”

Kent previously spoke with People about the latest season, teasing, “It’s going to be absolutely insane. And without giving away too much, I feel like with everything that happened, and cast members who have exited, we finally have our footing again.

“And the dynamics, the stakes are so much higher because there’s people getting married, divorced, children involved. And we’re not 23 anymore. We’re not going to shake things off like we used to. I used to think we’re really resilient. Things this season, I don’t think we’ll come back from,” she concluded.

Randall currently has an action/thriller movie entitled Savage Salvation, which was just released in theaters on December 2. It stars Robert De Niro, John Malkovich, and Jack Huston. According to the same Sun interview, he is single but dating.

Vanderpump Rules, Season 10, TBA, Bravo