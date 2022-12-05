‘Married at First Sight’ Sets Season 16 Premiere Date at Lifetime

Take the Leap Subscribe to our Married at First Sight Newsletter:

Married at First Sight may have recently concluded its landmark 15th season, but Lifetime has already set a premiere for its next chapter. Season 16 will kick off Wednesday, January 4, 2023.

The fan-favorite reality series head to Music City, Nashville, Tennessee, where ten singles will embark on a journey to meet the love of their lives in a 23-episode season. Expect the usual highlights as the experimental show documents the singles marrying complete strangers, traveling on their honeymoons, and moving in together as husband and wife.

Following an eight-week run, the couples will reach the fated Decision Day where they’ll have to decide if they want to stay married or get a divorce. This season, there will be even more romance and intense stakes, including a shocking twist where one bride’s husband decides to make an indecent proposal to another man’s wife… Can you say scandalous?!

Season 16 also reunites experts Pastor Cal Roberson and Dr. Pepper Schwartz with New York Times bestselling author and Relationship Expert DeVon Franklin, as well as renowned psychotherapist Dr. Pia Holec who specializes in sex and couples therapy. Experts will provide couples with professional advice and support as they work to secure the forever love they’re looking for.

Prior to Season 16’s official premiere, fans can tune in to the Kevin Frazier-hosted MAFS: Matchmaking Special on Wednesday, December 28 at 8/7c. The special will offer viewers an exclusive behind-the-scenes look at the process of matching five Nashville-based couples who want to be married at first sight.

The following evening, on Thursday, December 29 at 8/7c, the MAFS: Kick-Off Special will debut with Frazier discussing and debating the five matches alongside a panel of superfans. Together, the panel and Frazier will predict which choice each couple will make once Decision Day rolls around. Additionally, the special will give fans an update on previous cast members’ current lives and relationships.

After the main series, new episodes of the Keshia Knight Pulliam-led Married at First Sight: Afterparty will pick back up following the premiere on Wednesday, January 4, 2023, at 10/9c. And new in Season 16 are three additional episodes titled Beyond Decision Day where cameras will keep rolling past Decision Day to see exactly how relationships play out once the experiment ends and marriage gets even more real.

Don’t miss a single second. Tune in to the Married at First Sight‘s Season 16 premiere and specials as 2022 nears its end and 2023 kicks off.

Married at First Sight, Season 16 Premiere, Wednesday, January 4, 2023, 8/7c, Lifetime