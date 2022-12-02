‘Happy Valley’ Season 3 Teaser Hints at Fresh Drama for Sarah Lancashire (VIDEO)

The BBC has released a short teaser for the highly-anticipated third season of Happy Valley, which means its return to U.S. TV is getting closer and closer.

Season 3 is set to premiere on New Year’s Day in the U.K.; a U.S. release date has not yet been announced, but it will air on AMC+ and Acorn TV. The six-episode season will see Sarah Lancashire reprise her role as Sergeant Catherine Cawood as she investigates a gangland murder while also navigating the strained relationships with her teenage grandson Ryan (Rhys Connah) and sister Clare (Siobhan Finneran).

James Norton is also returning as murderer and rapist Tommy Lee Royce, who was revealed to be Ryan’s father. Norton’s Tommy is briefly seen in the new teaser (watch below) sitting in his prison cell. We then see a quick flash of Lancashire’s Sergeant Cawood, dressed in her police uniform, while a siren blares in the background.

Also returning are Ishia Bennison as Joyce, Shane Zaza as Shaf, Chord Melodic as Sledge, and Mete Dursun as Gorkem, in addition to Con O’Neill, George Costigan, Charlie Murphy, Derek Riddell, Karl Davies, Susan Lynch, Rick Warden, Vincent Franklin, Amit Shah, Mark Stanley, and Mollie Winnard.

Joining the Season 3 cast are Oliver Huntingdon (The Rising), Jack Bandeira (Sex Education), Alec Secareanu (God’s Own Country), and Anthony Flanagan (Gentleman Jack).

Happy Valley, which last aired in 2016, is executive produced by Sally Wainwright, who also serves as showrunner. Faith Penhale and Will Johnston executive produce for Lookout Point, while Rebecca Ferguson exec produces for the BBC.

Speaking to the Radio Times earlier this year, Wainwright said of the long lay-off between seasons, “The plan was to wait for Ryan to be older so that he can make his own choices about whether he wants to have contact with his dad or not. So [Season 3] really explores that.”

Happy Valley, Season 3, TBA, AMC+ and Acorn TV