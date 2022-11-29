‘Tell Me Lies’ Renewed for Season 2 at Hulu

After that messy, messy end to Season 1, we’ll get to see what’s next for Lucy (Grace Van Patten) and Stephen (Jackson White).

Hulu has renewed Tell Me Lies for a second season. The series follows Lucy and Stephen’s tumultuous but intoxicating relationship as it unfolds over the course of eight years. They meet at college, and what unfolds affects everyone around them.

The first season also starred Catherine Missal, Spencer House, Sonia Mena, Branden Cook, Benjamin Wadsworth, and Alicia Crowder. In the finale, flashbacks showed Stephen driving the night Macy (Lily McInerny) died. Plus, Lucy watched as he left a college party with his ex, Diana (Crowder), then got drunk with Bree’s (Missal) boyfriend Evan (Cook) and woke up in bed with him the next morning. Meanwhile, at the party in 2015, Lucy and Stephen reunited… right before his fiancée, her (former) best friend, Lydia (Natalee Linez), joined them.

In Season 2, “I really hope she just figures it out a little bit more and does the work to realize what she needs in life and what she wants and just discover herself a little bit more,” Van Patten told TV Insider of her character after the finale. “I know that takes a long time, but I hope she realizes that Stephen is not meant for her.”

She also hopes that after the tension we saw between Lucy and Pippa (Mena), in the present, they and Bree “become really solid and support each other and be great girlfriends to each other because I do believe that they all love each other and they went through so much together and there’s so much potential for great solid friendships.”

For Season 1, showrunner Meaghan Oppenheimer executive produced with Emma Roberts, Karah Preiss, Matt Matruski, Laura Lewis, Stephanie Noonan, Shannon Gibson, Sam Schlaifer, and Jonathan Levine. Carola Lovering, from whose novel the series was adapted, was a consulting producer.

Tell Me Lies‘ renewal comes as several other book-to-television adaptations are coming to Hulu, including Tiny Beautiful Things, Washington Black, Saint X, and Interior Chinatown.

Tell Me Lies, Season 2, TBA, Hulu