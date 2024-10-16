[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for Tell Me Lies Season 2 finale “Don’t Struggle Like That, Or I Will Only Love You More.”]

Tell Me Lies viewers finally found out what happened to Drew (Benjamin Wadsworth) in the Season 2 finale, and our worst fears came true. Drew returned to Baird to check on Wrigley (Spencer House), who’d been struggling with depression. Drew had been avoiding Wrigley’s calls after being kicked out of school last year. Lucy (Grace Van Patten) wrote a letter to the school — to save Stephen (Jackson White) — claiming Drew was responsible for the car crash that killed Macy (Lily McInerny).

The brothers reconnected and spent the night drinking at a local bar. When Wrigley popped one of his painkillers, he offered one to Drew, who decided to split the painkillers in half throughout the night. Drew and Wrigley didn’t realize they were time release capsules, so the combination of drinking and the pills was a fatal mix for Drew. The next morning, Wrigley woke up to find Drew dead and covered in his vomit. House spoke to TV Insider about Drew’s tragic death.

“I’m pretty sure Meaghan [Oppenheimer] told me before we started shooting,” House said about when he found out about Drew’s fate. “That was pretty wild to me because I was just like everyone else. I thought Drew maybe committed suicide, and then to learn that Wrigley kills him is pretty rough. I think it was great that Meaghan told me that because it helped. Even though you don’t really want to play the end, it did help to play the depression aspect of Wrigley. That was just so heavy as an actor to have on you over the season, even though it hadn’t happened yet, and that kind of helped influence me in a way.”

Wrigley was left devastated and unmoored over his younger brother’s death, and House doesn’t think his character will ever be able to get over it. “I mean, I hope he does,” he said. “If we hadn’t had the flash forward in the beginning, maybe my answer would be different, but the cat’s kind of out of the bag on that one. I actually don’t know what we’re going to do in Season 3 because it’s hard for three seasons to do a constant spiral. So hopefully there’s maybe an arc of hope a little bit on the guilt he carries and the depression he deals with and stuff.”

The actor believes Wrigley will start pushing people away, even Pippa (Sonia Mena), as he struggles to cope with Drew’s death. “Based on the wedding, I would say he’s going to start pushing away absolutely everyone and not be able to cope with it or deal with it. I think he’ll probably start pushing people away, but I hope not. I hope there’s a bit of an arc to it, but we’ll see,” he noted.

In the aftermath of Drew’s death, Lucy started blaming herself for what happened. She was the one who wrote the letter that got Drew kicked out of school and believed her actions led directly to the tragedy. Stephen decided to take the blame and confessed to Wrigley that he wrote the letter. Wrigley wasn’t angry at all. He actually forgave Stephen. House explained Wrigley’s reaction in the moment and how Wrigley would feel if he found out about Stephen’s lie.

“He’d kill him,” House declared. “And not in a beat him up sort of way. I think he’d just kill him. I don’t think he’s really stable enough to understand. I think the reason he hugs Stephen is because I think Wrigley takes responsibility. I mean, he gave him the pill. I think he takes responsibility. But if he didn’t, and he knew that it was this guy who was manipulating the whole time, and it ended up leading to all this, which I’m not really sure it did lead to all this. I always had trouble on set because I had difficulty connecting the letter and Drew’s death because we were at a bar and I gave him a pill he wasn’t prescribed for. I split it in half and the time release capsule killed him. But I do think that if he was in this mindset, and he found that out about Stephen, I think maybe Stephen’s life would be in danger. I would think a guy in Wrigley’s position could do just about anything with the death of his brother if it happened to be maybe linked.”

Despite having to film such a harrowing scene alongside Wadsworth, House opened up about being able to reunite with his costar, even if it meant having to say goodbye. “It was heavy to do that scene, but there were moments that were hilarious because I remember I was really in it, and I was shaking him. I wasn’t thinking about what I was doing. I think I was tickling him a little bit without meaning to. I was in the middle of this very dramatic moment of finding him, and Ben just has this smile on his face that he’s biting back, so it ended up being kind of a funny day,” the actor said.

