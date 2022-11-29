We’re so used to seeing Dr. AJ Austin (Malcolm-Jamal Warner) not only succeed every time he steps into an OR but also do so with a certain confidence. Well, in TV Insider’s exclusive sneak peek of the November 28 episode of The Resident, he looks to be a bit out of his comfort zone.

“The cavalry has arrived,” AJ exclaims as he joins Padma (Aneesha Joshi) in the bathroom, where she’s giving their twins a bath. “Mommy’s getting you all squeaky clean, huh?” Padma’s “trying,” she says, admitting, “I got them wristbands because they’re so hard to tell apart, especially at this age.”

AJ’s tagging in since their babysitter bailed at the last minute, but Padma wonders if she should stay home. “That is nonsense. You have been overwhelmed for months, and you deserve the day off,” he insists. And she needs it. “I just want to feel like myself again,” she says. “Hopefully, this self-care day does it.”

Watch the clip above to see the problem AJ runs into after Padma leaves.

Following giving birth to the twins, Padma is “dealing with the intensity of having children and having children alone as a single mom without really a job,” showrunner Andrew Chapman previously told TV Insider. “Padma’s psychological state will play out, without giving away too much, over the course of the rest of the season. She’s had two huge trips to the hospital, once for an in-utero surgery in Episode 1, [then] to give birth in Episode 3. And that kind of thing takes a toll. It can hit a woman hard. So we’re gonna go deep into that for the rest of the season.”

In “No Pressure No Diamonds,” Dr. Devon Pravesh (Manish Dayal) is approached by a documentary producer as he prepares to perform the first titanium rib cage implant surgery in the country with AJ, who must scramble to find a babysitter before the procedure. Meanwhile, Dr. Conrad Hawkins (Matt Czuchry) tends to be an unhelpful patient who claims to have been mauled by a large cat, and Dr. Randolph Bell (Bruce Greenwood) faces the negative press.

