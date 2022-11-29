New Reindeer in Town, New Cross to Bear on ‘Monarch,’ 20 Years of ‘Love, Actually,’ End of ‘Sugar’

Reindeer in Here

Special 9/8c

Rudolph has company. Following the annual broadcast of the 1964 classic Rudolph the Red-Nosed-Reindeer (8/7c), CBS introduces another offbeat reindeer, name of Blizzard (“Blizz”), in a new animated special that hopes to join the ranks of year-after-year favorites. Based on the holiday book by Adam Reed, Reindeer in Here teams Blizz (voiced by Adam Devine), whose distinctive feature is mismatched antlers, with lonely 10-year-old Theo (Gabriel Bateman) and snowgirl-friend Candy (SNL’s Melissa Villaseñor), to save Christmas after a snow globe that holds every child’s wishes goes missing. Among others providing voices: Jim Gaffigan as Santa and Henry Winkler as elf extraordinaire Smiley.

FOX

Monarch

9/8c

Hard not to get Melrose Place vibes when prime-time soap queen Marcia Cross (Desperate Housewives) returns to Fox as Skyler Samuels, a media-conglomerate mogul who’s stirring up family conflict as the country-music drama nears the end of its first season. She has a tempting offer—to business-minded Luke (Joshua Sasse), anyway—that could take the Roman family’s Monarch label to the next label, but old-school patriarch Albie (Trace Adkins) won’t hear of it. Pitting father against son, and daughter against daughter, is the Monarch way, and muddying the waters is politically motivated D.A. Tripp (D.W. Moffett), putting legal pressure on Albie to come clean about the murder and cover-up that has haunted the Romans all season.

Universal/courtesy Everett Collection

Love Actually: 20 Years Later

Special 8/7c

For those whose first reaction to the 2003 holiday favorite Love, Actually is to quote “To me, you are perfect,” this affectionate look back is an early Christmas gift. Diane Sawyer interviews the film’s stars, including Hugh Grant (who confesses he was reluctant to do the now-famous dance scene to “Jump”), Emma Thompson, Laura Linney and Bill Nighy, as well as writer-director Richard Curtis. The special also reflects on how the COVID-19 pandemic reinforced the movie’s themes of love and connection.

OWN

Queen Sugar

Series Finale 9/8c

directs the final 90 minutes of the Louisiana-set drama, signing off after seven seasons. The episode finds the Bordelons facing off with the Landrys in one last battle for their sugarcane farm. DuVernay’s take: “I feel like I’ve done everything I’ve set out to do.”

Inside Tuesday TV: