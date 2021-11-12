Netflix’s ‘Crime Scene’ Renewed for 3 More Seasons, Including ‘Times Square Killer’

True crime fans rejoice! After millions of viewers tuned into Netflix’s Crime Scene: The Vanishing At The Cecil Hotel docuseries, the true-crime juggernaut from Oscar-nominee and Emmy Award-winning documentary filmmaker Joe Berlinger has officially been renewed for three more seasons ahead of the show’s second installment, The Times Square Killer, which premieres on December 29.

Jumping from the West Coast home of the infamous Cecil Hotel to New York City, Season 2 will focus on the notorious murderer who rampaged the popular tourist spot in the 1970s and ‘80s. The three brand-new episodes will “delve into the social and systemic forces that allowed horrific crimes to go unnoticed for too long,” according to the season’s description.

“We always saw potential for Crime Scene to be an ongoing series about how certain locations became accomplices to crimes that took place there. Now, as part of our deepening creative partnership with Joe and on the heels of the high interest in season one, we are pleased to renew the series for three additional seasons — each tackling a new location with a dark past,” stated Netflix’s Vice President of Documentary Series, Adam Del Deo. “The new seasons will again be produced by Imagine Documentaries and RadicalMedia, Joe’s production home for two decades, in association with Joe’s Third Eye Motion Picture Company. “

Season 1’s titular mystery caught the interest of viewers all over the world, bringing up important conversations about mental health, economic decay, and the part modern-day “web sleuths” play in ongoing investigations.

Berlinger has brought several spine-chilling documentaries to the streaming service, most notably Conversations With A Killer: The Ted Bundy Tapes and Jeffrey Epstein: Filthy Rich. The series, from Imagine Documentaries and RadicalMedia, is currently underway with Season 3 and 4, with Berlinger additionally working on a new, Bernie Madoff-focused docuseries coming soon.

“With each project, Joe’s masterful storytelling captivates audiences and kickstarts incredibly relevant conversations — and we are proud he has made Netflix his creative home for documentaries,” stated Del Deo.

Crime Scene: The Times Square Killer, Season Premiere, Wednesday, December 29, Netflix