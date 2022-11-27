‘The Amazing Race’ Contestant Donald Anthony St. Claire Dies at 87

The Amazing Race family is a little smaller: Donald Anthony St. Claire, who competed in the CBSseries’ sixth season, died on August 31 at age 87, with news of his passing only making headlines this month.

St. Claire’s son told TMZ that the reality TV veteran died at his home in Angels Camp, CA, after collapsing from what his family believes was a heart issue. He had previously felt unwell, but doctors gave him a clean bill of health, TMZ adds.

St. Claire competed in The Amazing Race in 2004, racing alongside his wife, Mary Jean, and ranking as one of the competition’s oldest racers. He and Mary Jean finished in eighth place in Season 6, getting eliminated in Berlin, Germany.

According to his obituary, St. Claire was a renowned doctor who practiced internal medicine in California’s Palo Alto and Portola Valley for more than four decades. He was a graduate of Stanford University and served on the school’s clinical faculty. “Legendary for his bedside manner and diagnostic acumen, Don had a passion for medicine and helping others,” the obituary reads.

St. Claire’s other interests include traveling, hunting, fly-fishing, carpentry, working on his Model A, and playing piano, accordion, and banjo. He also won multiple awards at the 2018 WineMaker International Amateur Wine Competition.

The late doctor is survived by Mary Jean; his children Valeri Andres, Donald St. Claire Jr., Gregory St. Claire, and Jeffrey St. Claire; his stepchildren Michael Henningsen and Christa Flores; and sixteen grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. “He also leaves behind his legendary sheepskin coat which will be vigorously fought over by his surviving children,” the obit adds.