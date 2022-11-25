[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special.]

It’s no secret that James Gunn loves a good tune, and while he pays homage to classics in his Guardians of the Galaxy films and on HBO Max‘s Peacemaker, particularly the show’s opening theme sequence, he’s stepping into new territory with The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special.

It features two live performances, “I Don’t Know What Christmas Is (But Christmastime Is Here)” and “Here It Is Christmas Time.” The first tune is original to the special, and the second is a 2007 song from The Old 97’s. The band features in the film and performs both songs.

In a franchise like Guardians, music is key, and the live performances add a special touch considering the holiday theme. As viewers who have tuned in will know, the installment focuses on Mantis (Pom Klementieff) and Drax’s (Dave Bautista) attempt to give Peter (Chris Pratt) the perfect Christmas and holiday gift. Their answer is Kevin Bacon, who plays himself, but before the main action plays out, the inhabitants of Knowhere try to understand Peter’s Earth custom.

One attempt includes the first musical performance, as the lyrics reflect their lack of knowledge about Christmas. As Peter chimes in to question their choices like suggesting Santa would put dung in people’s stockings, viewers are treated to a fun musical performance.

The adventure concludes with “Here It Is Christmas Time.” At that point, Kevin Bacon leads the song with The Old 97’s supporting, and although it isn’t an original song for the special, it feels as though it is because it fits the moment so well, particularly as the Guardians give each other gifts and Peter learns Mantis is his sister.

