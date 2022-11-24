What the Stars Love About Hallmark Holiday Movies (VIDEO)

It’s that time of the year that holiday movies take over Hallmark Channel (with “Countdown to Christmas”) & Hallmark Movies & Mysteries (with “Miracles of Christmas”), and we love it. We’re not the only ones, as TV Insider learned when we recently caught up with the stars of the movies on the red carpet for Hallmark Media’s star-studded kickoff of “Countdown to Christmas.”

“I think we all know by now that Hallmark is about Christmas, it’s about connection,” Nadine Ellis (The Holiday Stocking) says in the video above. And, as Ashley Williams (Five More Minutes: Moments Like These) notes, it allowed people to find a connection, to feel “unified” during the pandemic, “a true time of isolation.”

And these movies include stories that everyone can enjoy, as The Holiday Sitter‘s Jonathan Bennett and George Krissa share. “We love telling stories at Hallmark Channel, especially LGBTQ+ Christmas stories, because just like Hallmark Channel’s for everybody, Christmas is for everybody, and these stories are for everybody,” Bennett says. Their movie is “joyful, fun, [and] heartfelt,” Krissa adds.

For Andrew Walker (A Maple Valley Christmas, Three Wise Men and a Baby), “it’s therapy for me working in them, and I think it’s the same thing for people watching them.” Victor Webster (A Christmas Cookie Catastrophe) echoes that sentiment: “With everything going on in the world right now, it’s nice to be able to sit down as a family and watch something where you know there’s going to be a happy ending.”

Taylor Cole (Long Lost Christmas) points out, “the promise of a happy ending, I think, is just exactly what people need in this world.”

So many of the stars pointed out how much Hallmark is like a family, both on and offscreen.

“Hallmark is one of the most incredible families I’ve ever, ever seen in this industry but also just in any industry,” says Erin Cahill (Christmas Bedtime Stories). Niall Matter (When I Think of Christmas) agrees, explaining, “it’s the people that keep us coming back. Everybody here is just a really good person, nice, kind, and they care about you.”

Alexa PenaVega (Christmas Made to Order) sums it up well with “Hallmark just feels good. It feels familiar, and it feels like family.”

Watch the video above for more from the stars in the Hallmark family.