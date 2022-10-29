‘Bachelor in Paradise’s Serena Pitt & Joe Amabile Tie the Knot

Serena Pitt and Joe Amabile did what few Bachelor Nation couples have done before: They actually got married.

And shortly thereafter, fellow Bachelor in Paradise alums Astrid Loch and Kevin Wendt achieved the same feat!

Pitt and Amabile, who got engaged in the ABC reality show’s seventh-season finale, announced the happy news with a joint Instagram post on Thursday, October 27.

“Just married!” Pitt wrote in the post’s caption. “We are still having a wedding this September, but who doesn’t want to get married twice!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Serena Pitt (@serena_pitt)

A video clip from the low-key nuptials shows a masked officiant pronouncing the couple married as the newlyweds laugh and kiss and onlookers clap and squeal with delight.

In the comments, one of those noisy wedding guests identified herself. “Sorry for squealing, lolol,” wrote Natasha Parker, another Bachelor in Paradise Season 7 alum. “So happy for you.”

And other Bachelor Nation stars sent their congratulations as well. “Congratulations, you two!” wrote Jesse Palmer, host of The Bachelor, The Bachelorette, and BiP. “For the record, I’m all about getting married [two times].”

“This is the most Grocery Store Joe thing ever, and I f—king love it,” commented Jason Tartick, who appeared on Bachelorette Season 14 and is now engaged to Bachelorette No. 11 Kaitlyn Bristowe. “So happy for you two.”

And Bachelorette No. 14 Becca Kuffrin wrote, “I may have just peed my pants with excitement! Congrats, you two. Love you both so much, and can’t wait to see what your future holds.”

Meanwhile, Loch and Wendt — who reconciled after their Bachelor in Paradise Season 5 split and welcomed son August in November 2021 — walked down the aisle in Sarasota, Florida, on Friday, October 28.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KEVIN WENDT 🇨🇦 (@kevin.c.wendt)

“We had the countdown for so long,” Wendt told People. “It’s going on two and a half years that we’ve been counting down the day.”

Loch and Wendt traded vows in front of other Bachelor Nation stars, including Rachel Lindsay, Blake Horstmann, and Kristina Schulman, according to the magazine.

“Getting married and having people from the show and everything there, it’s nice to look back and reflect and think that such a small choice of us both choosing to do that show led to everything that it’s led to,” Loch said.

Only three other Bachelor in Paradise couples are married, as Entertainment Weekly notes. Still living in marital bliss — presumably — are Raven Gates and Adam Gottschalk, Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon, and Tanner Tolbert and Jade Roper.

Bachelor in Paradise, Tuesdays, 8/7c, ABC