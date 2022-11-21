Nicki Aycox Dies: ‘Supernatural’ Actress Was 47

Join the Family Business Subscribe to our Supernatural Newsletter:

Nicki Aycox, best known for her recurring part on Supernatural and her lead role in the TNT crime-drama Dark Blue, has died. She was 47.

“My beautiful, smart, fierce, incredibly talented, and loving sister-in-law, Nicki Aycox Raab, passed away yesterday with my brother, Matt Raab, by her side,” wrote Aycox’s sister-in-law, Susan Raab Ceklosky, in a Facebook post on Thursday, November 17. “She was definitely a fighter and everyone who knew her loved her.”

As documented on her Instagram page, Aycox had been battling leukemia and undergoing chemotherapy in recent months. In March, the actress shared a video from her hospital bed singing White Snake’s “Here I Go Again,” alongside the caption, “DO NOT attempt to sing 80’s music after taking high doses of chemo. will cause memory loss.”

Born on May 26, 1975, in Hennessey, Oklahoma, Aycox began her acting career with appearances in shows such as 3rd Rock from the Sun, USA High, Boy Meets World, The X-Files, and a recurring role in Providence. And in 2005, she portrayed Private Brenda “Mrs. B” Mitchell on the FX action-war drama Over There.

Her most recognizable role came in 2006 when she starred as recurring antagonist Meg Masters on the hit WB (later CW) series Supernatural. The popular character was a demon who assumed the name of the host she possessed and terrorized the Winchester brothers. Rachel Miner portrayed the character in later seasons.

“Gutted to hear the great #NickiAycox, our first #MegMasters, passed away. Too young,” tweeted Supernatural creator Erik Kripke. “She was a delight & delivered lines like honey & venom. I marvel at how she made a simple word like ‘lackluster’ legendary.”

“My first Supernatural episode was with Nicki,” wrote Jim Beaver, who played Bobby Singer in the dark fantasy drama. “She was a terrific actress and a delightful colleague. I’m so sad to hear of her death. Sleep well, my friend.”

“Sad news for the Supernatural family. It appears Nicki Aycox (Meg Masters) has moved on to the next dimension,” tweeted Samantha Ferris, who portrayed Ellen Harvelle across nine episodes of Supernatural. “She was the original SPN badass. Safe travels, Nicki. I hear the next stop is fabulous. See you there.”

In addition to her role on Supernatural, Aycox also played Jaimie Allen (an undercover LAPD police officer) in the TNT series Dark Blue and appeared in a number of films, including Jeepers Creepers 2, Perfect Stranger, Tom Cool, Christina, and The Girl on the Train. Her final on-screen role was in the 2014 TV film Dead on Campus.

