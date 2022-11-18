‘Call Me Kat’ Sets Leslie Jordan’s Final Episode; Vicki Lawrence Will Play His Mom

Fox has confirmed that Leslie Jordan‘s final episode of Call Me Kat will air on Thursday, December 1, and it will feature Emmy Award winner Vicki Lawrence in a special guest role.

Jordan, who sadly passed away on October 24 in a car accident, starred in the hit sitcom as Phil, a newly single gay man who works as the head baker at Kat’s café. The show will officially say goodbye to Phil in the upcoming episode, where, according to Deadline, Jordan’s former The Cool Kids castmate, Lawrence, will play Phil’s mother, Lurlene Crumpler.

Described as “no-nonsense,” Lurlene will fill in for her son at Kat’s café while he is “on vacation.” While Lawrence is only slated to appear in one episode, for now, executive producer Jim Patterson has hinted that the door has been left open for a potential return down the line.

“We know the spirit of Phil will certainly be with her,” Patterson told Deadline. “It’s going to be fun to have that character doing some of the same in-jokes we did when Phil was there.”

Jordan was in production on Call Me Kat‘s third season at the time of his death, alongside Mayim Bialik, Cheyenne Jackson, Kyla Pratt, Julian Gant, and Swoosie Kurtz. In the season, Jordan’s unlucky-in-love character gets a new boyfriend, Jalen (John Griffin), who was seen on Thursday’s (November 17) episode.

Last month, Call Me Kat paid tribute to Jordan in a video montage that included highlights from his time on the show, as well as his appearances on other Fox programs, including The Masked Singer, Fantasy Island, The Cool Kids, and LEGO Masters.

Call Me Kat, Season 3, Thursday,s 9:30/8:30 c, Fox