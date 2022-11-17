Iconic Australian Soap ‘Neighbours’ to Return on Amazon Freevee

The residents of Ramsay Street aren’t quite ready to say goodbye just yet, as the iconic Australian soap Neighbours has found new life on Amazon Freevee just months after it was canceled.

Amazon and Fremantle announced the news today, Thursday, November 17, revealing that a brand new series of the long-running soap will begin filming in Australia next year. The revived series will premiere exclusively for free on Amazon Freevee in the U.S. and the U.K. and will include thousands of episodes from previous seasons, available to stream before the new series begins.

Neighbours, which originally premiered on March 18, 1985, follows the lives, loves, and challenges of the residents on Ramsay Street in Erinsborough, Australia, a fictional suburb of Melbourne. Over the years, the series has launched the careers of several big-name stars, including Guy Pearce, Margot Robbie, and Kylie Minogue, all of whom guest starred in the show’s (then) final episode in July 2022.

The new series will see Stefan Dennis, Alan Fletcher, Ryan Moloney, and Jackie Woodburne all return to reprise their leading roles.

“Neighbours has captivated its audience for nearly 40 years, building a dedicated and loyal following for the lives and stories of the characters on Ramsay Street,” said Lauren Anderson, head of AVOD original content and programming at Amazon Studios.

She continued: “With the power of streaming, we’re able to offer a catalogue of thousands of Neighbours episodes for new audiences to discover this legendary series and current fans to relive their favorite moments. We look forward to immersing the audience in new Ramsay Street experiences when we relaunch the show next year for Amazon Freevee and Prime Video customers.”

Jennifer Mullin, global CEO, Fremantle, added, “Neighbours is a unique series with a powerful connection with its fans across the world. We cherish the show and all those who have been part of its incredible story over many decades, so we are thrilled that we have found a new home with Amazon Freevee.”

Neighbours, 2023, Freevee