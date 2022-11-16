Patrick Dempsey Responds to Rumors of a New Series With Ellen Pompeo

Pick Us, Choose Us, Love Us! Subscribe to our Grey's Anatomy Newsletter:

Rumors about a potential series in development starring former Grey’s Anatomy co-stars Patrick Dempsey and Ellen Pompeo have been put to bed — for now.

With Pompeo stepping back this season on Grey’s, and their recent red carpet admission that they would both love to work together again, gossip around a potential new series grew. During his promotion of Enchanted sequel Disenchanted, Dempsey was asked about the rumor that the pair may be starring in something new together.

“I saw that too,” Dempsey said to EW. “I think it’s just probably because the show is on…and of course, she’s made an announcement, I think, about leaving the show or she’s not on this season. It just is a real testament to the fans that they want to see that couple still together and what an impact it is. “But no,” he stated, “I haven’t read anything, I haven’t seen anything, and I haven’t talked to her about it.”

But that doesn’t mean it won’t happen in the future, just that it’s not currently in the works. Dempsey made it quite clear that he would be open to them teaming up again, noting that he was “very grateful” to work with her.

“It’s like if you play tennis or you play sports or you do anything, you want a good partner to play off from,” he noted. “And I’ve been very fortunate with both,” also referring to his Disenchanted co-star Amy Adams. “They’re incredible in what they do and it makes your job so much easier because all you have to do is just be present, listen, and play with them,” Dempsey continued.

“And that’s been something that I’ve really enjoyed and I’m very grateful I’ve had the opportunity to work with both of them.”

So never say never. The McDreamy reunion isn’t off the table, but as of right now, nothing is in development.

