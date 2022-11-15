Did ‘Jeopardy!’ Bosses Accidentally Reveal Who Wins Tournament of Champions?

This… Is… Jeopardy! Subscribe to our Jeopardy! Newsletter:

The finals of Jeopardy‘s Tournament of Champions are underway, as Andrew He won the first game on Monday (November 14). But some fans are wondering if the show has already accidentally spoiled the tournament’s ultimate winner.

On the official Jeopardy website, the TOC page displays the finals matchup graphic, featuring super-champ Amy Schneider, Professors’ Tournament winner Sam Buttrey, and the previously mentioned He. Each image shows the contestant’s name, hometown, occupation, and their finals win count, with He currently listed with 1 and his opponents at 0.

However, it’s the dates listed above the images that have fans buzzing. It reads: “Tournament Finals November 14-16.” In addition, under each photo is an earnings tally, which is only listed for “Day 1, Day 2, and Day 3.”

The winner of the TOC is the first contestant to win three games; therefore, if the dates above are correct and indicate only a three-day finals, it means the winner will sweep three games in a row. If that’s the case, then He would be the tournament winner, as he already secured the first victory on Monday night.

“Website lists finals as being Nov 14 -16. Sure hope that’s not a spoiler on when the tourney will end,” wrote one user on the Jeopardy! Reddit forum.

However, others believed this was just the website showing the finals would last at least three games. “I’m pretty sure it just says that there will be at least three games no matter what, assuming a three-win sweep by one of the contestants,” commented one viewer. “The other days are the “if necessary” days.”

“I mean they could have been more precise but technically this could’ve been a spoiler either way,” said another fan. “Saying 14-16 “oh there’s a winner in three games” or 14-17 “oh there’s a winner in four games then!” Etc. so I think just sticking with the guaranteed format makes the most sense for vaguenes.”

“That’s the minimum guaranteed. Saying it’s more would indicate nobody gets to three in three. Saying just this leaves it up in the air more than it says it’s done in three,” explained one viewer.

“I agree it is misleading and could be seen as a spoiler,” said another user. “It would have been better if the J. website had made it clear the TOC could be as short as three days or as long as seven. I hope they change it.”

