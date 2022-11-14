‘Andor’ to Air Across ABC, FX, Freeform & Hulu for Thanksgiving

Star Wars fans have something to be thankful for this holiday season as Disney+ prepares to celebrate the finale of Andor by airing the first two episodes across ABC, FX, Freeform, and Hulu this Thanksgiving.

Yes, the streaming series will jump to network television for a limited time beginning Wednesday, November 23, and running through Friday, November 25. The Walt Disney Company is offering fans the chance to watch the first two installments of the Tony Gilroy-helmed show across its unparalleled distribution platforms with an extended run on Hulu through December 7.

Kicking things off on November 23, ABC viewers can settle in from 9 to 10:30 p.m. ET/PT for the first two episodes. The next evening on November 24, FX will air the episodes at the same time, and rounding out the three-day televised event is Freeform’s broadcast set for the same time on Friday, November 25.

Meanwhile, the episodes will be available to stream anytime on Hulu from Wednesday, November 23 through Wednesday, December 7, giving viewers plenty of time to catch up. Andor‘s finale episode drops on Disney+ the same day this Thanksgiving treat begins on November 23. The series from Lucasfilm is currently streaming the first 10 episodes on Disney+ with the eleventh installment set to drop Wednesday, November 16.

Set five years before the events of Rogue One, Andor focuses on Cassian Andor (Diego Luna) and his journey toward becoming the rebel hero fans saw onscreen in the aforementioned film. The story is set against the backdrop of rebellion against the Empire, where people and planets are drawn into a conflict that will have far-reaching effects across the galaxy.

The action takes place in an era filled with danger, deception, and intrigue that will test the resolve of a reluctant hero who is just trying to make a difference. Along with Luna, the series features Genevieve O’Reilly, Stellan Skarsgård, Adria Arjona, Denise Gough, Kyle Soller, Fiona Shaw, Forest Whitaker, and Andy Serkis.

Andor is executive produced by series creator and showrunner Tony Gilroy, Kathleen Kennedy, Sanne Wohlenberg, Diego Luna, and Michelle Rejwan. Stay tuned, don’t miss the show’s network debut and catch the finale when it drops on Disney+.

Andor, New Episodes, Wednesdays, Disney+