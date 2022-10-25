‘The Daily Show’: Comedy Central May Seek a Host Outside of Series

The speculation about who will replace Trevor Noah as host of The Daily Show when he leaves the Comedy Central show continues ahead of his exit on December 8.

At one point, there was speculation that his replacement might be one of The Daily Show‘s current correspondents, with names like Roy Wood Jr., Michael Kosta, Ronny Chieng, Desi Lydic, and Dulcé Sloan being considered. Now, according to Variety, the executives may be mulling over someone who has never even appeared on The Daily Show or hasn’t appeared on the show in some time.

Following the host’s sign-off, the series will go on hiatus until January 17, 2023, for the launch of The Daily Show‘s “reinvention.” According to Variety, the show is looking for a host familiar with political comedy or someone who can bridge the divide between Hollywood and Washington. “People like Samantha Bee. ”

Bee was once a Daily Show correspondent and went on to host her own comedy show entitled Full Frontal With Samantha Bee. Full Frontal was canceled at TBS after seven seasons. The title was among many of the network’s casualties amid the Warner Bros. Discovery merger.

Another name mentioned in the Variety article is Kal Penn, the actor who hosted a show on Freeform entitled Kal Penn Approves This Message, which was about issues that concern Millennial and Generation Z voters. Penn’s latest project is The Santa Clauses spinoff series in which he appears alongside Tim Allen and Elizabeth Mitchell.

According to Variety, a representative for Bee declined to comment and the manager for Penn didn’t respond to the outlet. As the search for a Daily Show host continues, stay tuned for more updates, and let us know what you think of the rumored replacements in the comments.

