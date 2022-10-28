Stephen Colbert Reveals His Picks for New Host of ‘The Daily Show’

The host of CBS‘ The Late Show, Stephen Colbert, has named the two candidates he would like to see take over The Daily Show after Trevor Noah makes his departure.

Colbert addressed the situation on Thursday’s (October 27) episode of Hell of A Week with Charlamagne tha God, which airs after The Daily Show each Thursday and is executive produced by the late-night host. During his appearance on the show, Colbert was asked who he thought would make a good replacement for the departing Noah.

“Jon Stewart‘s available,” Colbert quipped. “He only does like 10 shows a year over at Apple. He could do The Daily Show at the same time.”

After being pushed for a more serious answer, he said, “I like Roy Wood Jr. a lot.” Wood has served as a correspondent on The Daily Show since 2015, a position that Colbert held when he was part of the long-running Comedy Central series.

When some members of the audience shouted out that a Black woman should have the role, Colbert named Jessica Williams as an option, which received a big round of applause.

“I don’t know if she wants it, but Jessica Williams, I thought she’d be great,” he said before joking that Comedy Central can no longer afford her because she’s she’s got all that “Harry Potter cash.”

Williams was a correspondent on The Daily Show between 2012 and 2016 and went on to host the popular comedy podcast 2 Dope Queens. In recent years, she starred in the Harry Potter sequels Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald and Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore.

Charlamagne also brought up comedian Amber Ruffin, who Colbert agreed was great but noted she already has a gig on Peacock. Ruffin has hosted her own late-night show, The Amber Ruffin Show, on NBC and Peacock since 2020.