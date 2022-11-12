Netflix Drops Trailer for ‘I Hate Christmas,’ Its First Italian Xmas Series

How do you say “Bah, humbug” in Italian? I Hate Christmas, Netflix’s first Italian Christmas series, stars Pilar Fogliati (Cuori) as Gianna, a woman who doesn’t buy into Christmastime sentimentality and is content to stay single during the holidays.

“I shall not bend,” she says in I Hate Christmas’ newly-released trailer, which hypes up the Lux Vide-produced TV show’s December 7 debut. “I am proud of my independence. I don’t need a boyfriend to be happy.”

Of course, her family members have a lot to say about her single status.

“Spinster,” one family member says. “We say, spinster.”

“I’d freeze my eggs,” another adds.

Fed up with all the commentary, Gianna decides to find a date for her family’s Christmas dinner, with only 25 days to go until the big night.

Gianna’s friends offer to help her find a date for Christmas, but misadventures and misunderstandings ensue. One man’s “beautiful boat” turns out to be a tiny dingy, for example. And with another suitor, Gianna realizes too late that the guy is still in high school.

“I only need to find someone who’s normal enough to bring home for Christmas at my parents’,” a despondent Gianna says.

The trailer ends on the night of that fateful Christmas dinner. “So, Gianna, is your mystery man coming?” one of the dinner guests asks. And as if on cue, the doorbell rings. But judging by Gianna’s expression as she opens the door — just before the trailer cuts to the I Hate Christmas title card — the person on the stoop isn’t whom she was expecting.

Netflix announced I Hate Christmas and other Italian film and TV imports as the company opened a new office in Rome this May, per Deadline. “The dream of Netflix is to support creativity around the world,” Netflix founder and co-CEO Reed Hastings said at the event. “We’re expanding our premium films and incredible series here, and we want to do all kinds of new content, not only from established producers but allowing new voices to share what is really unique about Netflix. These are stories that are made in Italy and watched by the world.”

I Hate Christmas, Streaming Debut, Wednesday, December 7, Netflix