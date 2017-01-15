Do You Know These 7 ‘Law & Order: SVU’ Facts?

Here’s a quick rundown of some fun facts you might not have known about Law & Order: SVU.

1. The Way It Is
The series currently films on the former Law & Order stages in Manhattan, commemorated with a street sign—Law & Order Way.

2. In Memoriam
The set walls are filled with the names of past and present crew members: on plaques, on wanted posters, listed as doctors, etc. One plaque honors the late Jerry Orbach.

3. Keeping it Real
Actress Kelli Giddish’s beloved dog Frannie frequently appears in episodes, and her infant son, Ludo (born in 2015), has also appeared on screen with her.

4. A Family Affair
Ice T’s wife, Coco (below right, in character), has guest starred, as has Mariska Hargitay’s father, Mickey (for the 100th episode). Hargitay met her hubby, Peter Hermann, on set in 2001.

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit

LAW & ORDER: SPECIAL VICTIMS UNIT — “Head” Episode 25 — Pictured: (l-r) Ice-T as Detective Odafin “Fin” Tutuola, Coco as Porn Queen

5. Woodpecker
Peter Scanavino has a working wood shop nestled in his dressing room, to practice his hobby between filming scenes.

6. Security Clearance
In 2009, SVU was the first episodic series ever permitted to film on location at U.N. headquarters in New York City.

7. Jailhouse Rock
Last season, SVU filmed at a real working prison in Goshen, New York, and employed specially made drones for key scenes.

