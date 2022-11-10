ABC‘s big hybrid live-action and animated special, Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration, is approaching in just over a month. The special directed by Hamish Hamilton will air on Thursday, December 15, and be available for streaming the following day on Disney+.

Ahead of the broadcast, ABC has released a first-look photo of Beauty (H.E.R.) and the Beast (Josh Groban) to help everyone envision exactly what to expect from the unique event.

See the photo below:

In the image, H.E.R. has dressed in a smart suit that’s the same gold shade Belle wore in the form of a ball gown for the animated film, while Groban is cloaked in the same shade of blue the Beast donned in the film. The storyboard-style sketches in the background give a hint at what to expect from the hybrid animated nature of the program, showing how they will use original materials from the 1991 movie to enhance the live production.

The special is set to honor one of the most culturally beloved and critically acclaimed movies in Disney’s animated arsenal. The original Beauty and the Beast is the first, and one of only three animated films to ever be nominated for Best Picture at the Oscars.

The cast of the two-hour event is rounded out with Martin Short playing Lumière Shania Twain as Mrs. Potts, David Alan Grier as Cogsworth, Rizwan Manji as LeFou, Jon Jon Briones as Belle’s father, Maurice, and Leo Abelo Perry as Chip. The legendary Rita Moreno will serve as the narrator for the event.

The celebration will feature new never-before-seen musical performances, brand-new sets, and breathtaking costumes inspired by the classic film.

Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration, Premieres Thursday, Dece,ber 15, 8/7c, ABC