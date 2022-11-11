‘English’ in the Wild West, Corden Among the ‘Mammals,’ Giving Up the ‘Fight,’ Food Network and HGTV Get in the Holiday Movie Spirit

Prime Video

The English

Series Premiere

“I sometimes wonder if there’s horror in us all,” muses fallen Englishwoman Lady Cornelia Locke (an affecting Emily Blunt) in Hugo Blick’s bizarre and grim Western fable, suggesting that the fruited plains of the U.S. West might have been better off without the poisonous influences of the European interlopers (all seen as “English” to natives). Lady Cornelia is on a revenge quest, accompanied by the stoic Pawnee known as Eli Whipp (a growling Chaske Spencer), who left his tribe to serve during the Civil War as a cavalry scout and is now no longer welcome in either world. Watch for the colorful performances, including Rafe Spall as a fiendish shopkeeper in a not-yet-boom town in the new state of Wyoming. They rise above the fatalism of a series (all eight episodes available for a binge) in which the heroine declares, “You think I’m traveling with hope? Just without fear. You know why? ’Cause I’m dead already.” (See the full review.)

Mammals

Series Premiere

Best known as a playwright, Jez Butterworth (The Ferryman) presents a take on marital infidelity guaranteed to make you cringe, albeit with an occasional smile. (For instance, an out-of-nowhere cameo by Welsh singing legend Tom Jones in the first episode, timed at the worst possible moment.) James Corden stars as an ambitious London chef who loses his focus on opening his first solo restaurant when he discovers shattering truths about his marriage to the lovely Frenchwoman Amandine (Melia Kreiling). He leans for support on his academic brother-in-law Jeff (Colin Morgan), who’s got his own issues with his wife (Sally Hawkins), lost in her own dreamworld. A bonus: The six episodes clock in at around a half-hour each, so even when painful, the binge is brief.

Patrick Harbron/CBS

The Good Fight

Series Finale

Inadvertently left out of Thursday’s roundup—I will use as an excuse my sense of denial that the show’s over—was my bittersweet salute to this brilliantly unhinged legal fantasia about a society in political chaos and freefall. In the final hour (now and forever available to stream), the Chicago law firm is under siege like never before, presenting Diane Lockhart (the great Christine Baranski) with choices that will decide her future, both professionally and personally. The episode, like the series as a whole, is often outrageous, hilarious and harrowing, as it counts down to a punch line that will take viewers back to the series’ beginning. Which is where I plan someday to return to savor the show in its entirety. It will be missed.

Apple TV+

Mythic Quest

Season Premiere

The workplace comedy, set in the ego-driven world of video-game developers, returns for a third season with visionary Ian (Rob McElhenney) and driven engineer Poppy (Charlotte Nicdao) working together, by themselves, considering a mammoth offer for their offshoot game, Hera. Back at Mythic Quest HQ, the team they left behind are rocked by one departure and another unexpected return.

A Christmas Open House

Movie Premiere

Food Network and HGTV stars dive into the Christmas-movie TV tradition, appearing in a four-pack of new holiday movies. Home Town’s Ben and Erin Napier show up as local Atlanta artists who help property stager Melissa (Katie Stevens) and her former high-school crush, now a real-estate agent (Victor Rasuk), prepare and sell her mom’s house with a Christmas deadline. Love It or List It’s Hilary Farr appears in Designing Christmas as the mentor to Stella (Jessica Szohr), co-host of a popular home renovation show who may be falling for her co-star (Marco Grazzini), though she’s engaged to another. Food Network’s Duff Goodman (Holiday Baking Championship) is on hand for A Gingerbread Christmas, while the ubiquitous Bobby Flay turns up in One Delicious Christmas as a food critic whose opinion matters to restaurant/inn owner Abby (Vanessa Marano) and her new chef (Alex Mallari, Jr.).

