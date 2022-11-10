ATX TV Festival: ‘Homeland’ & ‘Cheers’ 30th Anniversary Retrospective Top 2023 Lineup

The programming lineup for ATX TV Festival’s 12th season is beginning to take form, as the first round of programming for 2023 has been announced.

The festival, which will take place June 1-4 in Austin, Texas, will honor Cheers co-creator/director James Burrows for his prolific television work, as well as celebrate the 30th anniversary of the seminal series alongside co-creators and longtime collaborators Les and Glen Charles.

The festival will present its annual “Achievement in Television eXcellence” Award to Burrows for his 11 Emmy Award wins and achievements in directing over 1,000 episodes of TV, including iconic sitcoms such as Taxi, Friends, Frasier, and Will & Grace. In addition to the celebration, the Cheers creative team will have a retrospective conversation that will reflect on the series’ decade-long run and its definitive place in TV history, as well as provide an insider look into the beloved show.

There will also be a panel with the creative team behind Showtime‘s acclaimed series Homeland, which has won five Golden Globes, eight Emmys, the 2011 Peabody Award, two WGA awards in the categories of Best New Series and Episodic Drama, and two DGA Awards for Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Dramatic Series. Creators/executive producers Alex Gansa and Howard Gordon (24) and director/executive producer Lesli Linka Glatter (Love and Death) will reunite for a unique inside look at the scope of the series’ sprawling, international production, which filmed in 10 locations across seven countries.

The festival has also opened submissions to The Pitch Competition, which provides a one-of-a-kind opportunity for the undiscovered burgeoning TV Writer to get their original idea and script in front of TV’s greatest showrunners, producers, and executives.

Additional programming will be announced ahead of the festival. Ticketing for the festival comes in various options, including a Virtual Pass ($50), General Programming “GP” Badge ($335), and a Camp Badge ($535). Both Camp and General Programming Badges are on sale now on the event’s website with limited availability and an “Early Bird” discount for the first 100 Badges purchased. Check the ticketing page and pitch page for more information.