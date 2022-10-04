‘Frasier’ Sequel With Kelsey Grammer Officially Ordered at Paramount+

Fans who have eagerly been awaiting the Frasier reboot can finally rejoice! The series is officially getting its own revival on Paramount+.

Kelsey Grammer will return for the prequel series, reprising his signature character of psychiatrist-turned-radio host Frasier Crane, according to Deadline.

Frasier was a spinoff of the Ted Danson-fronted sitcom, Cheers. It is about the arrogant and fussy psychiatrist Frasier Crane, played by Grammer, who returns to his hometown of Seattle, and begins a new life as a radio show host. He reconnects with his father, a retired police officer, played by John Mahoney, and his younger brother, who is also a psychiatrist, played by David Hyde Pierce.

Not much is known about which other original cast members might return, but in an interview with NBC New York in July 2021, Grammer confirmed that he had reached out to David Hyde Pierce, Jane Leeves, and Peri Gilpin to reprise their roles as Niles, Daphne, and Roz. “It is my hope that everybody comes back,” he said. “It always was my hope because it’s a third act for everybody.” Sadly, John Mahoney won’t be seen in the revival, because the actor passed away in 2018.

In its original airing, Frasier won 37 Primetime Emmy Awards and the Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Comedy Series for five years in a row.

The new Frasier comes from writers Chris Harris (How I Met Your Mother) and Joe Cristalli (Life In Pieces), who exec produce with Grammer, Tom Russo, and Jordan McMahon. The series will be produced by CBS Studios in association with Grammer’s Grammnet NH Productions.

Untitled Frasier Reboot, TBA, Paramount+