See How ‘The Masked Singer’ Paid Tribute to Leslie Jordan

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for The Masked Singer Season 8.”]

The late Leslie Jordan made his final appearance on The Masked Singer on Wednesday, November 9, sitting in for regular judge Ken Jeong as a guest panelist, a role he’d occupied on several occasions.

Wednesday’s episode, which was taped earlier this year before Jordan tragically died in an October 24 car crash, saw the Call Me Kat star embracing the opportunity as he judged the performers alongside fellow guest judge Joel McHale and long-time panelists Robin Thicke, Jenny McCarthy, and Nicole Scherzinger.

Jordan had an entrance fit for a king as he was transported to the stage on a large chariot carried by the show’s Men in Black. “Welcome back,” host Nick Cannon exclaimed. “I seldom get invited back anywhere, so It’s exciting!” Jordan joked before taking his seat at the table. “I love this man!” Cannon added.

The singing competition series also aired a special In Memoriam tribute to Jordan, featuring a reel of highlights from his time on the show.

There will never be another Leslie. ❤️ Tomorrow’s episode of #TheMaskedSinger is dedicated to him. pic.twitter.com/blRfMewJkJ — The Masked Singer (@MaskedSingerFOX) November 8, 2022

Meanwhile, over on Twitter, Jeong wrote, “This is our dear friend Leslie Jordan’s last appearance on the show, and we dedicate this episode in his honor. [Heart] you Leslie. We can feel your love from above.”

“I knew he was appearing on this episode, but I wasn’t prepared to see @thelesliejordan on screen. It took my breath away. I miss him so much,” tweeted one viewer.

“#lesliejordan is on @MaskedSingerFOX and I’m heartbroken all over again. I miss him,” added one commenter, while another wrote, “The Masked Singer filmed an episode with Leslie Jordan before he passed and it’s so sad to watch right now.”

I knew he was appearing on this episode, but I wasn’t prepared to see @thelesliejordan on screen. It took my breath away. I miss him so much. — Mary Walters (@MwPinklady1969) November 10, 2022

#lesliejordan is on @MaskedSingerFOX and I’m heartbroken all over again. I miss him 💔 — Emmy Morgan (@MsEmmyMorgan) November 10, 2022

The Masked Singer filmed an episode with Leslie Jordan before he passed and it’s so sad to watch right now 😭 — angelica 🦃🍂 (@feelin_cunty) November 10, 2022

Elsewhere this week, two performers were eliminated, including The Venus Fly Trap, which turned out to be boxing legend George Foreman, who Thicke correctly identified. “It was a lot of fun,” Foreman said after taking off his mask. “All of a sudden, now I want to go into the recording industry. I need a hit record now!”

The Gopher was also eliminated after a battle for survival with The Bride and revealed himself to be Parliament-Funkadelic icon George Clinton. “Y’all always having too much fun on here,” Clinton said when asked why he decided to take part. “I saw T-Pain on this thing; I saw Gladys [Knight], Dion [Warwick]. I had to get some of this!”

The Masked Singer, Wednesdays, 8/7c, Fox