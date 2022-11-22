‘His Dark Materials’ Cast Teases Final Season, More New Worlds (VIDEO)

It’s been nearly three years since we’ve seen any new episodes from HBO’s Philip Pullman fantasy drama adaptation, His Dark Materials. But the eight-episode third and final season is finally almost here (premiering December 5) and we’re about to get the epic multi-world conclusion that fans have been waiting for.

Some of the series’ cast and executive producers — including EPs Jane Tranter and Dan McCulloch and stars James McAvoy (Lord Asriel) and Amir Wilson (Will Parry) — visited the TV Insider suite during New York Comic Con to tease what’s ahead in the highly-anticipated final round as the drama prepares for an all-out battle. That battle will see McAvoy’s Lord Asriel, who was largely absent for Season 2, waging a war against the Authority. For now, he’s gathering troops and help from all over, including the angels we see him meet in Season 2’s conclusion.

“Ultimately, as massive as the third season gets, and as climactic and war-driven, and all of that, it gets really personal and it gets really familial,” teases McAvoy of the last chapter. “It is about fathers and sons and it is about mothers and daughters. It is about families being torn apart and finding [their] way back together again. It made for a very emotional ending…I’m emotionally spent.”

Based on Pullman’s The Amber Spyglass, Season 3 will also show fans even more new worlds from the books, including the Land of the Dead and the Kingdom of Heaven.

“Each of the worlds is crazier than the others, but nothing is quite as crazy as Asriel and Coulter [Ruth Wilson] busting their way through into the Kingdom of Heaven,” Tranter reveals. “So, I’m very excited to unleash that.”

Check out the full video interview above for more from the cast and execs!

His Dark Materials, Season 3 Premiere, Monday, December 5, 9/8c, HBO