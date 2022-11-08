‘Dr. Death’: Edgar Ramirez to Star in Season 2 of Peacock Anthology Series

Dr. Death is tackling “Miracle Man” in its second season and has found the surgeon at the center of it.

Peacock has announced that Edgar Ramirez has been cast as the lead in the second season of the anthology series. His previous credits include The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story and The Undoing.

Ramirez will play Paolo Macchiarini, a visionary surgeon whose innovative organ transplants seduced the global medical community. When his fiancée, Benita, and a few suspicious colleagues launch investigations into his botched surgeries, cracks start to appear in Paolo’s charming persona.

This next chapter of Dr. Death is based on the third season of the Wondery podcast. “Paolo is a charming surgeon, renowned for his innovative operations that earn him the nickname ‘Miracle Man,'” the season description reads. “When investigative journalist Benita Alexander approaches him for a story, the line between personal and professional begins to blur, changing her life forever. As she learns how far Paolo will go to protect his secrets, a group of doctors halfway across the world make shocking discoveries of their own that call everything about the ‘Miracle Man’ into question.”

Ashley Michel Hoban serves as showrunner, writer, and executive producer on Season 2. Season 1’s showrunner and writer Patrick Macmanus will continue to executive produce, via his Littleton Road Productions banner, under his overall deal with UCP. Todd Black (Escape Artists), Jason Blumenthal (Escape Artists), Steve Tisch (Escape Artists), Taylor Latham (Escape Artists), Aaron Hart (Wondery), Hernan Lopez (Wondery), Marshall Lewy (Wondery) and Linda Gase also serve as executive producers. Jennifer Morrison and Laura Belsey will each direct four episodes.

The first season explored the psyche of disgraced Texas Neurosurgeon, Dr. Christopher Duntsch (Joshua Jackson), who maimed or killed 33 out of 38 patients over his career. It also starred Alec Baldwin, Christian Slater, Carrie Preston, Grace Gummer, and AnnaSophia Robb.

