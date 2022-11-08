‘Jeopardy!’ Tournament of Champions Semifinals Set: See Matchups & Schedule

This… Is… Jeopardy! Subscribe to our Jeopardy! Newsletter:

The semifinals for Jeopardy‘s Tournament of Champions have been set as Sam Buttrey secured the final spot on Monday’s (November 8) episode, where he defeated Zach Newkirk and Second Chance winner Jessica Stephens.

While it was a successful night for Buttrey, the episode became something of a nightmare for Stephens, who previously earned her spot in the tournament by winning one of two Second Chance places. The statistical research specialist from Nashville, Tennessee, struggled against her opponents and finished Double Jeopardy! with -$5,800, meaning she was sent home before Final Jeopardy!.

“Jessica, you had to take a lot of swings, and as a result you won’t be joining us for Final Jeopardy!,” said host Ken Jennings. “But we loved having you; congratulations on your Second Chance success.”

Buttrey, the Associate Professor of Operations Research at the Naval Postgraduate School, beat Newkirk in Final Jeopardy! and will now move on to the semi-finals, which will take place over three rounds from Wednesday – Friday.

The first semi-finals game takes place on Wednesday, November 9, and will see writer and super-champ Amy Schneider take on Executive Assistant Maureen O’Neil and Start-Up Director Tyler Rhode.

Then, on Thursday, November 10, Buttery will go up against Software Team Lead John Focht and super-champ Matt Amodio.

Finally, on Friday, November 11, the last semi-final game will take place between writer/podcaster and fellow super-champ Mattea Roach, Meteorologist Eric Ahasic, and Software Developer Andrew He.

Meanwhile, tonight, Tuesday 8, the tournament will take a break for a special exhibition game between Amodio, Schneider, and Roach, the three winningest champions who received byes into the semi-finals.

Jeopardy!, Tournament of Champions, Weeknights, Check your local listings