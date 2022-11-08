Meghan Markle Reveals Her Love of ‘Jeopardy!’ and Alex Trebek

This… Is… Jeopardy! Subscribe to our Jeopardy! Newsletter:

Jeopardy! has its fair share of celebrity fans, many competing on the currently airing Celebrity Jeopardy! on Sunday nights, but the show can now mark royalty among its followers.

During the latest episode of her Archetypes podcast, Meghan Markle revealed her love for the long-running game show, explaining how it was her “favorite show growing up.” She also went on to discuss her affection and admiration for the late Alex Trebek, who she felt so connected to that friends sent her condolences after he passed away.

“At this point in the series, I think we’ve established that I spent a lot of time in front of the TV growing up,” the Duchess of Sussex said during the introduction to her podcast. “I loved movies and shows. I had my favorite programs, and as we continue to unearth with Archetypes, many of them can be influenced by pop culture and by the media.”

“For Gen Z listeners, you’re going to have to Google, or I guess, Tik-Tok what I’m even talking about. But for those of you who remember these days, you’ll also remember the shows that you were always ready for. Now for me, this was Jeopardy,” she continued. “Jeopardy was my favorite show growing up, and I would eat my dinner on a TV tray in front of the screen.”

Markle went on to talk about Trebek, the long-serving host, who died aged 80 in November 2020 after a 20-month battle with pancreatic cancer.

“My obsession with this show was so deep, you guys, [that] when Alex Trebek passed away, I started to receive texts of condolence,” she stated. “I didn’t know him, but everyone who knew me? Knew how meaningful Jeopardy and its host was as a daily part of my life.”

This isn’t the first time Markle has discussed her love for the popular trivia show. In October, she told Variety that she loves to “watch Jeopardy! and do Wordle in bed with a glass of wine.”

Maybe one day we’ll see the Duchess on the show?

Jeopardy!, Weeknights, Check your local listings

Celebrity Jeopardy!, Sundays, 8/7c, ABC