Looks like Walker was “abel” to stage another Supernatural reunion.

According to Entertainment Weekly, Jake Abel will recur on Walker starting with The CW series’ episode airing Thursday, November 10. That means the former Supernatural actor will again be sharing the screen with Jared Padalecki, who starred as Sam Winchester on Supernatural and now leads the cast of Walker as Cordell Walker.

On Walker, Abel will play Kevin, the handsome chief of staff to the mayor. Per EW, Kevin will enlist Trey (Jeff Pierre) and a Cassie (Ashley Reyes) to work as the mayor’s security detail at a fundraiser. And gradually, both Cassie and the Walker family will see beneath Kevin’s know-it-all exterior.

And on Supernatural, Abel played Adam Milligan, half-brother of both Sam and Dean Winchester (Jensen Ackles). Abel recurred on The CW show in its fourth, fifth, and 15th seasons, with Adam eventually becoming a vessel for the archangel Michael.

Abel’s other roles including guest-starring parts in ER, Grey’s Anatomy, and Dirty John, and a supporting role on the Netflix sci-fi series Another Life.

Walker has featured other Supernatural reunions. Mitch Pileggi, for instance, is now starring as Padalecki’s onscreen father on Walker after playing Sam and Dean’s grandfather in Supernatural.

And Jensen Ackles, Padalecki’s scene partner for 15 seasons of Supernatural, directed an episode of Walker last season. While filming that episode, Padalecki gave a speech in honor of his former costar, as Ackles later told TV Insider: “He basically said, ‘Hey guys, I just wanna gather up and say we are all here not just because I did a show for 15 years, but it’s because I did it with him. And he is 50 percent responsible for why we’re all working on this show right now. It’s because of the success and the foundation that he and I built together.’”

