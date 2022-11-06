Nick Carter has spoken out about the death of younger brother Aaron Carter, who died on Saturday, November 5, at 34 years old.

“My heart is broken,” Nick wrote on Instagram on Sunday, November 6, as he shared photos of himself and Aaron. “Even though my brother and I have had a complicated relationship, my love for him has never ever faded.”

In his Instagram post, Nick also said that “addiction and mental illness is the real villain” in his brother’s death.

“I have always held on to the hope that he would somehow, someday want to walk a healthy path and eventually find the help that he so desperately needed,” the Backstreet Boys member, 42, added.

Nick concluded his Instagram post with a message to his late brother: “I love you, Chizz. Now you can finally have the peace you could never find here on earth… I love you, baby brother.”

On Saturday, Aaron’s twin sister, Angel, mourned his death in an Instagram post of her own. “To my twin… I loved you beyond measure,” she wrote. “You will be missed dearly. My funny, sweet Aaron, I have so many memories of you and I, and I promise to cherish them.”

As Nick mentioned, the Carter siblings have had their ups and downs over the years. In 2019, Nick told Twitter followers that he and Angel “were required to seek a restraining order” against Aaron because of his “increasingly alarming behavior and his recent confession that he harbors thoughts and intentions of killing [Nick’s] pregnant wife and unborn child.” Aaron denied the accusations on Twitter, and days later, he accused Nick of abuse, tweeting, “My brother abused me my whole life.”

Aaron was found dead on Saturday at his house in Lancaster, CA, as TMZ reported. The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department later told the site that Aaron’s housesitter found his body.

Melanie Martin, Aaron’s fiancée and the mother of his 12-month-old son, Prince, told TMZ, “I love Aaron with all my heart, and it’s going to be a journey to raise a son without a father. Please respect the privacy of my family as we come to terms with the loss of someone we love greatly.”

And celebrities outside the Carter family have also posted condolences on social media, including Aaron’s ex and former Lizzie McGuire costar Hilary Duff, who said that he had “a charm that was absolutely effervescent.”