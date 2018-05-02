Syfy’s ‘Face Off: Battle Royale’ Will Be a Final All-Star Season — Relive the Best Transformations (PHOTOS)

Samantha Lear
7 Comments
arrow - left
arrow - right
face-off-battle-royale
Syfy
Face Off

SEASON 1: Conor McCullagh – Welcome to the Jungle

Face Off

SEASON 2: Rayce Bird – Spotlight Challenge

NUP_150050_0073.jpg

SEASON 3: Nicole Chilelli – Live Finale

Face Off

SEASON 4: Anthony Kosar – Living the Dream

Face Off - Seaosn 5

SEASON 5: Laura Tyler – Swan Song

NUP_158589_00869.JPG

SEASON 6: Rashaad Santiago – Heavenly Bodies

Face Off - Season 7

SEASON 7: Dina Cimarusti – One Knight Only

Face Off - Season 8

SEASON 8: Darla Edin – The Dream Team

Face Off - Season 9

SEASON 9: Nora Hewitt – Movie Magic, Part 2

Face Off - Season 10

SEASON 10: Rob Seal – Sinister Showdown: Part 2

Face Off - Season 11

SEASON 11: Cig Neutron – Battle of the Beasts

1 of

The bad news first: Syfy’s beloved Face Off is coming back for its final season in June. The good news? Season 13’s Face Off: Battle Royale looks to be its best yet!

TV Insider can reveal exclusively that the series, featuring competing special effects makeup artists, will kick off on June 5 at 9/8c. And as a tribute to fans, this will be an All-Star season, focusing solely on fan-favorite artists from past seasons as they are paired against one another for the first time ever!

How iZombie Makeup Turns Rose McIver Into the Undead
Related

How iZombie Makeup Turns Rose McIver Into the Undead

The teams will battle it out each week, with two contestants eliminated every other episode. Returning as host for the 13th time is McKenzie Westmore, an actress — she played Robert De Niro’s daughter in Raging Bull and starred in NBC’s Passions —  who created her own cosmetic line, Westmore Beauty.

In the spirit of nostalgia, Syfy is also updating viewers on some of their past contestants’ successes. You’ve got Season 3’s Jason Milani, who won two primetime Emmys for his work on the Saturday Night Live‘s makeup team. Also, Season 4’s Wayne Anderson is all over TV and film (he’s worked on Stranger Things, It, Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, Ghostbusters and The Predator). Laura Dandridge, winner of Season 5, recently worked on Avengers: Infinity War, Black Panther, Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, Thor: Ragnarok, and Captain America: Civil War. And frequent guest judge Eryn Krueger Mekash won 6 primetime Emmys for her work on American Horror Story and Feud, among others.

Still feeling sentimental about Face Off coming to an end? Click through the gallery above for a look back at some of the best transformations of past seasons.

Plus, watch the final season teaser below:

Face Off: Battle Royale, Season 13 Premiere, Tuesday, June 5, 9/8c, Syfy

Face Off

Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Jenn Todryk in the Arguson family's newly renovated kitchen
1
‘No Demo Reno’ Star Jenn Todryk on Why Season 3 Is Different, Her Health Battle & More
Christopher Lloyd and Arleen Sorkin
2
Husband Remembers Late ‘Days of Our Lives’ Star Arleen Sorkin
David Duchovny as Fox Mulder and Gillian Anderson as Dana Scully in 'The X-Files'
3
Revisit the 10 Best ‘X-Files’ Episodes, According to Fans
Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis
4
Ashton Kutcher & Mila Kunis Apologize for Danny Masterson Letters
TV Insider's Change My mind Netflix Edition
5
Netflix Is The Worst Streaming Service, Why Are You Still Paying For It?