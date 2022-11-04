UPtv is your place for a festive night of songs and celebrations with a Grammy nominated country artist this holiday season.

Multi-platinum selling country star Josh Turner is coming to UPtv with his King Size Manger Christmas special, premiering on Friday, November 18 at 7/6c, and TV Insider has your exclusive first look at the trailer. The special is part of the network’s Most Uplifting Christmas Ever.

As you can see in the video above, Turner will be performing his unique interpretation of iconic holiday classics and originals from his first-ever Christmas album, King Size Manger, on a night promised to be festive and full of songs and celebration. He’ll discuss special holiday traditions with hosts Lorianne Crook and Charlie Chase. And he’ll be joined by special guests Pat McLaughlin, Rhonda Vincent, and the Turner family.

Watch the video above for a look at all that, including clips from his performances.

And “special” is the way that Turner describes King Size Manger, especially given the roles his family plays in it and had on his tour. “I’m really excited to have the King Size Manger Christmas special debut on UPtv. It was important that the special feel like an extension of our Christmas tour from last year,” he said.

“My wife and four boys were on the road with me, and were a big part of The King Size Manger Tour,” he continued. “Jennifer played keys, my eldest son Hampton played most of the show and Hawke, Marion and Colby were all featured on several songs. Our family loves Christmas and is honored to be a part of UPtv’s uplifting season this year.”

Josh Turner: King Size Manger, Christmas Special Premiere, Friday, November 18, 7/6c, UPtv