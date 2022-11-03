Johnny Depp will be making a surprise appearance in Rihanna‘s upcoming Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4 on Prime Video. This will be the first time Depp has made a major appearance since the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards when he flew above the stage dressed as the award show’s Moon Person following his defamation lawsuit against Amber Heard .

The official logline reads: “Now in its fourth consecutive year, the extraordinary fashion experience continues to challenge tradition and break boundaries. The trailblazing event is raising the bar yet again with a new all-star lineup of models, actors, some of the biggest names in music, and more, debuting the latest Savage X Fenty styles.”

It continues: “A seductive fashion fever dream, this year’s show blends Emmy award-winning choreography, style, and music with the hypnotic essence of nocturnal nature. Featuring a star-studded cast all wearing the newest Savage X Fenty looks, the show is an un-missable visual feast.”

Customers can purchase items from the collection at Amazon and on the Fenty website when the show airs on November 9.

Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4 will stream exclusively on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide upon release. Rihanna serves as executive producer and creative director for the newest iteration of the filmed fashion show. The show will also include appearances from Cara Delevingne, Taraji P. Henson, Maxwell, Lilly Singh, and Sheryl Lee Ralph among others.

Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4, Wednesday, November 9, Prime Video