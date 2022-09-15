Johnny Deep & Amber Heard Trial Movie Set to Stream on Tubi

Well, that was fast. It seems like just yesterday we were learning way more about Johnny Depp and Amber Heard‘s marriage, than we ever wanted to know, and now the defamation case between the actors is being made into a new movie. Hot Take: The Depp/Heard Trial, is set to debut exclusively on the free Tubi streaming service.

Mark Hapka (Parallels) and Megan Davis (Alone in the Dark) will star in the Tubi original. Sara Lohman (Secrets in the Woods) has signed on to direct the film with a script by Guy Nicolucci (The Daily Show).

“Hot Take: The Depp/Heard Trial has ‘Hot Take’ in the title for a reason,” Adam Lewinson, Tubi’s chief content officer, said in a statement. “With our partners at MarVista, this Tubi Original was fast-tracked into production to capture a timely take on a story that became part of the cultural zeitgeist, painting a unique picture of what millions watched play out in the headlines over the summer.”

Depp and Heard’s defamation trial took place from April through June of 2022 and when the verdict was decided on June 1 the jury found that Heard had defamed Depp in three different instances and one statement made about Heard by Depp was found to be defamatory. Depp was awarded $10 million in damages; Heard received $2 million.

“This trial had the world captivated because it was an emotionally charged saga,” said Angie Day, SVP Creative Affairs, MarVista Entertainment. “In partnership with Tubi, we have taken a thoughtful approach to capture the story from both sides in Hot Take/The Depp Heard Trial, in a new ‘ripped from the headlines’ format that is both in depth, and almost in real time.”

The movie follows the tumultuous relationship — in and out of court — of Hollywood icon Johnny Depp and his ex-wife, actress Amber Heard. The film is executive produced by Brittany Clemons, Angie Day, Marianne C. Wunch, Hannah Pillemer, and Fernando Szew. Autumn Federici and Kristifor Cvijetic serve as producers under their The Ninth House banner.

Hot Take/The Depp Heard Trial, Premieres Friday, September 30, Tubi