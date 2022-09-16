‘Reindeer in Here’: CBS Sets New Animated Holiday Special (PHOTO)

It’s going to be a night of reindeer on CBS on Tuesday, November 29.

The network has announced an all-new one-hour animated holiday special, Reindeer in Here, based on the award-winning Christmas book and plush set created by Adam Reed. It will air on November 29 at 9/8c, following the beloved classic Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer. You can get a look at the characters — Blizzard, Smiley, Santa, and Candy — in the new special in the photo above.

Reindeer in Here is the heartwarming story of how Blizzard (Blizz), a young reindeer living at the North Pole who has an unusual trait — one antler is significantly smaller than the other — and his unique group of friends band together to save the future of Christmas. In doing so, they unknowingly create a magical holiday tradition like none other.

Blizz teams up with lonely 10-year-old Theo and their friends when a mysterious villain swipes the magical snow globe that holds children’s wishes. Their journey includes: Candy, the over-sharing Snowgirl; Pinky, the only entirely pink reindeer at the North Pole; Hawk, the endearingly dim-witted mohawked polar bear; Bucky, the big-toothed nervous-nelly reindeer; the adorable and hilarious Smiley the elf who has served as Santa’s harried H.O.H.O (Head of Holiday Operations) for the past 500 years; and Isla, Theo’s brilliant classmate.

“As Blizzard tells Theo, ‘don’t hide what makes you unique,’ and this joyful hour of television, meant for the whole family, celebrates just that,” Reed, who created the special and serves as an executive producer, said in a statement. “Reindeer Is Here is a story that encourages not only accepting our differences, but celebrating them. It’s a story filled with laughter, joy, friendship and heart that we hope will join the list of beloved holiday classics families watch together year after magical year.”

Added executive producer and director Lino DiSalvo, “I fell in love with this project the moment I read the script, and immediately connected with the ‘different is normal’ message. I love that Blizzard, our hero character, no matter the situation, has belief in himself, even when others might not, despite his differences.”

The special is produced by CBS’ Eye Animation Productions, CBS Studios’ animation arm. Writers Greg Erb and Jason Oremland also serve as executive producers, as do Jonathan Koch and Sander Schwartz. Animation production is by Ottawa-based JamFilled. Executive producers for JamFilled are Jamie Leclaire, Phil Lafrance and Kyle Mac Dougall.

Reindeer in Here, Holiday Special Premiere, Tuesday, November 29, 9/8c, CBS