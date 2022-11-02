Adam Devine‘s Bumper is back! The fan-favorite acapella-singing character from the popular Pitch Perfect film franchise is heading his own spinoff as Peacock prepares to launch Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin.

Officially set to premiere Wednesday, November 23, the series follows Bumper’s continued quest for music stardom with the inclusion of new faces and some familiar characters. Along with debuting on Peacock, viewers can anticipate a sneak peek for Episode 2 airing Monday, November 28 at 10/9c following The Voice.

While it’s been several years since fans last checked in on the Bumper makes the big decision to move to Germany in order to revive his singing career after one of his songs becomes big in Berlin. There he meets some friends and musical foes it would seem as the trailer teases comical encounters between him and costars Flula Borg (reprising his role as Pieter Krämer), Sarah Hyland, Jameela Jamil, and Lera Abova.

Viewers are also getting a closer look at the team behind the series in the newly-unveiled key art featuring Devine’s Bumper alongside the cast. As if the anticipation for Bumper’s return isn’t high enough, the tagline “he’s about to go auf,” is sure to excite. Megan Amram (The Good Place, Parks and Recreation) is attached as showrunner and writer, and she executive produces alongside Elizabeth Banks who starred in the Pitch Perfect films as well as directed Pitch Perfect 2.

“To think this journey began over 15 years ago – from the discovery of Mickey Rapkin’s book, to three incredible films, and now a television series. We could never have imagined the life that this story would take on. It was really important to us that Bumper in Berlin be recognizable to the fans, for its irreverent comedy and phenomenal music, but also entirely distinct from what you’ve seen before,” Banks shared in a statement forwarded by Peacock.

“We wanted to honor The Barden Bellas and the Pitch Perfect world, while expanding into a fresh and brilliantly weird character journey. This story is about second chances, friendship, and the idea that your dreams can come true in unexpected ways – anywhere in the world, at any point in your life. ”

See the trailer, above, and stay tuned for the arrival of Bumper in Berlin when the Pitch Perfect spinoff arrives just in time for the Thanksgiving holiday weekend.

Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin, Series Premiere, Wednesday, November 23, Peacock